Karnataka Minister Revanna Rejects Allegation of Interfering in Other Depts

Bengaluru: Karnataka Public Works Minister and HD Revanna, brother of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday rejected allegations by some of the rebel Congress MLAs that he functioned as a "Super CM" and interfered in other departments.

Revanna, son of the former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, said he would comment on the allegations, including that his style of functioning was responsible for the resignation of MLAs, once the present crisis facing the Congress-JDS coalition government was over.

A total of 16 MLAs of Congress and JDS have resigned from the assembly while two independent legislators withdrew their support to the 14-month old ministry, plunging it into a crisis with Kumaraswamy to seek a trust vote Thursday.

Of the many reasons cited by them, the rebel MLAs have alleged that Revanna was interfering in other departments (headed by Congress representatives).

"You people started calling me as super CM. After listening to it I said let it be so," he told reporters here.

He further said: "I never interfered in any government department... I will not react to the charges that Revanna is responsible for them to quit. I only say that I never laid hands on the transfers in departments other than mine (PWD)."

Rejecting charges that he sought contracts from the city corporation, Revanna said: "I will retire from politics if the BBMP (civic body) commissioner or an engineer says so."