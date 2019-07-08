Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Karnataka MLA 'Hijacked', Saw His Flight Take Off, Claims Congress Leader | Top Developments

While the Congress has blamed BJP for fueling then split by ‘buying’ MLAs, BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh and BS Yeddyurappa have completely denied the allegations.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
Even as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy rubbished threats to his government, the political crisis in Karnataka continues to deepen, precipitated by the resignations of 13 MLAs, which have threatened to topple the 13-month-old alliance government.

While the Congress has blamed BJP for fueling then split by ‘buying’ MLAs, BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh and BS Yeddyurappa have completely denied the allegations. As the MLAs continue to

hold up in Mumbai’s Sofitel Hotel, here are the top developments from Karnataka which took place on Monday.

Independent Lawmaker Quits the Alliance

Independent MLA from Karnataka who was given a cabinet birth in the Congress-JD(S) government last month, has quit the alliance, pledging his support to the BJP. He has now flown to Mumbai to

join the other rebel MLAs. Congress leader DK Shivkumar has blamed former BJP CM BS Yeddyurappa for ‘hijacking’ him. Yeddyurappa has denied the allegations.

JD(S) Ministers Resign, Cabinet to be Re-structured

In a bid to make way for the rebel MLAs, all cabinet ministers of JD(S) have resigned. “All JDS ministers have resigned in the same manner as the 21 ministers of the Congress party have resigned. The cabinet will be restructured soon," the Twitter handle of CMO Karnataka read.

Congress Leaders to Hold Meet in Delhi

‘I Don't Want to Discuss Anything About Politics’

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy who had earlier rubbished reports regarding a split in the party clearly looked anxious today as all members of his cabinet resigned to make way for rebel MLAs. “I don't have any kind of anxiety about the present political development. I don't want to discuss anything about politics,” said a nervous Kumaraswamy as he addressed reporters.

Senior Congress Leaders to Meet in Delhi

Senior Congress leaders will hold a meeting in Delhi today to discuss and resolve the boiling political crisis in Karnataka. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjuna Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia are expected to be present at the meeting. The leaders also held a meeting on July 6 to discuss the situation but as the crisis deepens, another meeting has been called for 7 pm today.

Siddaramaiah's Appeal to Congress MLAs

Former CM Sidddaramiah has appealed to the Rebel MLAs to re-consider their decision and save the coalition from falling apart. "I, on behalf of the Congress party, request all those who have resigned to reconsider their decision and strengthen our government,” Siddaramiah wrote in a tweet. Siddaramiah had earlier attacked and blamed the BJP for a split in the JD(S)-Congress alliance. He said the BJP had retracted to horse trading which was killing democracy in the country.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
