Karnataka MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Case against Shivakumar
ED sources said the MLA, who represents the Belagavi (Rural) constituency, has been asked to appear before its officials on September 19 in New Delhi.
Karnataka MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar. (Image credit: Twitter@laxmi_hebbalkar)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in connection with a money laundering case against her senior party colleague DK Shivakumar, sources said on Tuesday.
ED sources said the MLA, who represents the Belagavi (Rural) constituency, has been asked to appear before its officials on September 19 in New Delhi. Hebbalkar confirmed receipt of the summons and said she had requested the ED to allow her to depose at her residence itself but the agency was yet to respond. "Yes, it is true. They (ED) have given me notice asking me to appear on September 19. I am talking to my advocate," she said.
Shivakumar, arrested by the ED on September 3 in a money laundering case, was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days till October 1 by a Delhi court. The former minister has been in the ED custody since his arrest. The agency had earlier summoned his daughter Aishwarya in connection with the case.
It had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.
The case was registered based on a charge-sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court here on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.
