Karnataka Municipal Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates: JD(S) Leading; Congress, BJP Open Tally

In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S.

A JD(S)-BJP coalition was in power in Mysuru and Shivamogga CMCs while a JD(S)-Congress coalition was in power in Tumakuru before being dissolved following notification for the polls.In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S. Sep 3, 2018 8:18 am (IST) BJP has won in Kotturu's ward no. 1, while Congress has won ward no. 11 of Kotturu. Kotturu is a Panchayat town in the Bellary district. Sep 3, 2018 8:14 am (IST) Congress, BJP Leading in One Seat Each | Congress and BJP have also opened their account by winning one seat each. Karnataka: Counting for 102 urban local bodies polls that took place on August 31 to begin shortly; #visuals from a strong room in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/rxYKEwWcFl — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018 Sep 3, 2018 8:13 am (IST) The counting is said to be completed in a maximum of 13 rounds. There are 135 wards in major municipal corporations of Mysore, Tumkur and Shimoga. Counting is also underway in 29 municipal councils, 53 town municipal councils and 20 town panchayats​. A total of 2,497 wards of 102 urban local bodies went to polls on August 31. Sep 3, 2018 8:09 am (IST) Counting Begins; JD(S) Leading | Former CM Siddaramaiah who termed the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) election a "friendly match" has left for a 15-day tour to Europe with his family. Meanwhile, counting has begun in Hassan, where Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) is leading. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswmay's party is leading in five places — Hassan, Arasikere, Channarayapatna, Sakleshpur and ​Holenarasipur. Sep 3, 2018 8:03 am (IST) Counting to Begin at 8 am | Though ruling Congress and JD(U) are contesting the Urban Local Bodies elections separately, they said that they will opt for an alliance only at places where results are hung. The campaign for the polls was lackluster. There wasn't much enthusiasm among the three parties. Nearly 50 lakh voters were eligible to vote., of which about 65% or 33 lakh voted. That is about eight per cent of total voters in Karnataka. The results are expected by 10 am. Sep 3, 2018 7:57 am (IST) Though the JD(S) and the Congress formed a coalition government after the May 12 assembly election threw up a hung House due to a split verdict, the ruling alliance partners are contesting against each other in the ULBs separately. The BJP, which won 104 seats in the 224-member assembly, is contesting against the alliance. The Congress won 80 seats and JD-S 36 seats in the assembly poll. Elections to about 100 other local bodies, including Bengaluru, will be held after they complete their present term. Sep 3, 2018 7:57 am (IST) The state government had declared holiday for offices, schools and colleges on the day of voting. A total of 36-lakh voters are registered for exercising their franchise in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru. In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD-S had won 905 each, while independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats. Sep 3, 2018 7:54 am (IST) Here's a list of the corporations and councils, which had gone to polls: Municipal Corporations (3): Mysore, Shimoga, Tumkur. City Municipal Councils (29): Yadagiri, Surapura, Bagalakot, IIlakal,Mudhola, Jamakhandi, R Banahatti, Sirsi, Dandeli, Karwar, Mandya, Nippani, Gokak, Haveri, Raanebennur, Koppala, Ganagavathi, Raichur, Sindhanur, Ullala, Hassan, Arasikere, Chamarajanagar, Shahabad, Puttur, Udupi, Chitradurga, Challakere, Kollegala. Town Municipal Councils (53): Madhugiri, Chikkanayakanahhali, Gurumitkal, Lakshmeshwara, Rona, Gajendragarh, Bhantawala, Channarayapatna, Holenarasipura, Sakaleshpura, Channagiri, Hosadurga, Hallikhed, Karkala, Kunakdapura, Haliyala, Kumata, Ankola, Maddur, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, Konnura, Mudalagi, Savadatti, Ramadurga, Baialahongala, Sankeshwara, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Kudachi, Sadalaga, Hangal, Savanoor, Kushtagi, Piriyapattana, T Narasipur, H D Kote, Chincholi, Chittapur, Sedam, Jevargi, Afzalpur, Alanada, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingasugur, Mudgal, Muddebihala, Badami, Guledagudda, Mahalingapura, Teradala, Hunagunda Town Panchayats (20): Yallapura, Mundagodu, Nagamangala-belluru, khanapura, Hatti, Shirahatti, Mulgunda, Naregal, Honnali, Jagaluru, Saaligrama, Kudutini, Kotturu, Beelagi, Kerur, Hirekeruru, Yalaburga, Koratagere, Gubbi, Rayabhag. Sep 3, 2018 7:53 am (IST) Polling to ULB elections started at 7 am on Friday amid tight security. About 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in cities and towns to maintain law and order across the state. Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it has been postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar due to heavy rains and flash floods early in August in the Kodagu district, about 270km from here. In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD(S) had won 905 seats each, the Independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats. For the first time, NOTA (none of the above) option was also introduced in the ULB polls in Karnataka, besides the EVMs. Arrangements were made to use 4,640 ballet units and 4,940 control units. Ward 19 in Kalaburagi district's Afzalpur town council had no candidates in the fray. Sep 3, 2018 7:52 am (IST) The results for local bodies election will be declared on Monday as counting is set to begin shortly. The results for elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka will be out by noon. The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and the Congress in Karnataka have said they would extend their coalition alliance to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the opposition BJP out of power.



"In the event of either party not getting majority on its own in the ULB elections, we will have post-poll alliance to rule the local bodies as we did to form the coalition government in the state after the May 12 assembly election threw a hung House with a split verdict," a JD(S) official said.



The local bodies across 24 districts of the state had registered an average voting percentage of 63.8, according to polling data from the State Election Commission.



Polling was conducted peacefully across the 2,662 wards of the state, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for polling in all the wards amid tight security, with about 40,000 personnel deployed across the state to maintain law and order. A total of 36 lakh voters were registered for exercising their franchise in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.



In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD-S had won 905 seats each, while independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.



