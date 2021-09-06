Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes for Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi Underway

Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is underway in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi city municipal corporations, which had gone for poll on September 3. According to State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats whereas in Hubballi-Dharwad with 82 wards, 420 are contesting. In Belagavi with 58 wards, 519 candidates are in the fray. Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have fielded their nominees. In Belagavi, Shiv Sena-Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members have also contested as independents. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

Here are the latest updates:

• Elections to these corporations have been much delayed, as have elections to the state capital Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. However, BBMP elections have not yet been held despite it being overdue for over a year.

• The election in North karnataka could set the tone for the BBMP elections that are bound to happen by end of the year. Besides, elections to several zilla and taluk panchayats are also due.

• Elections to the city corporations of Belagavi, Hubli-Dharwad and Kalaburgi were held on September 3 in what’s the first litmus test for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. All three areas are in North Karnataka, and have significant population of the dominant Lingayat community.

• Counting will be held for the city corporation polls in three cities in Karnataka, in the first reflection of voter sentiment in the post-Yediyurappa regime.

