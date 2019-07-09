LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Karnataka LIVE: Whisked Off to Pune, Rebels Keep HDK on Tenterhooks, May Reach Goa Today With BJP Leader

News18.com | July 9, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Karnataka LIVE: Switching-up travel plans to keep the JD(S)-Congress coalition guessing, 14 rebel MLAs who left Mumbai on Monday evening for Goa were taken to Pune instead and are now expected to reach the coastal state today in a special flight. The MLAs — 10 of the Congress, two of the JD(S) and two Independents — were to travel to Goa by road, accompanied by Mumbai BJP Yuva Morcha president Mohit Bhartiya, sources said. But, they were taken to Pune in Maharashtra from where they are likely to take a flight to Goa.

Maharashtra BJP legislator Prasad Lad earlier said the 14 MLAs left the luxury hotel in Mumbai where they were put up at 5 pm on Monday. They are expected to stay at a resort in Goa, the sources said.
Read More
Jul 9, 2019 10:19 am (IST)

“Ramalinga Reddy is the senior-most MLA from Bengaluru. I have always told Parameshwara to discuss with him while taking any decision related to Bengaluru. But he did not listen and even told others that he is also a senior leader and does not need guidance from Ramalinga Reddy,” Siddaramaiah had said, expressing his anger towards Deputy CM G Parameshwara.

Jul 9, 2019 10:17 am (IST)

Ramalinga Reddy's resignation had come as a shock since he had been one of the senior-most Congress leaders and long time loyalist of the party. The Congress had felt that if he could be placated, the crisis could have been averted.

Jul 9, 2019 10:10 am (IST)

Rebel MLA's Daughter Attends CLP Meet | Jayanagar MLA Soumya Reddy, daughter of rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy is present at the Congress Legislative Party meeting today, after she met Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi yesterday.

Jul 9, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar adds, " I haven't spoken to the rebels, they aren't my relatives and didn't ask me before leaving."  He further maintains that "no one can put pressure" on him.

Jul 9, 2019 10:03 am (IST)

'Will be Calm and Level-Headed' Says Speaker About Assessing Resignations | Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar tells CNN News18 that he will assess the resignations of the rebel MLAs as only Speaker and not member of the Congress party. "I will be calm and level headed and do what is expected by the Constitution and law," he says.

Jul 9, 2019 9:56 am (IST)

Adjournment Motion Notice in LS Over Karnataka Crisis | Congress MPs  Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over political situation in Karnataka.

Jul 9, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

Congress Legislative Party Meet |  Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge and other Congress leaders arrive for Congress Legislative Party meeting in Begaluru.

Jul 9, 2019 9:35 am (IST)

A BJP legislator in Maharashtra, Prasad Lad, had earlier said the 14 MLAs had left the luxury hotel in Mumbai where they were put up at 5 pm on Monday.

Jul 9, 2019 9:33 am (IST)

MLAs to Arrive in Goa Today | Congress coalition MLAs in Karnataka, who left Mumbai on Monday evening for Goa, were taken to Pune and are expected to reach the coastal state today in a special flight. Arrangements to stay in a 5-star hotel in Goa have been made for them, according to a source.

Jul 9, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

Congress Leaders Met in Delhi | Congress senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjuna Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia were set to meet in New Delhi yesterdayt discuss the MLA exodus from the Karnataka Assembly.

Jul 9, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

BJP to 'Wait and Watch' | "Two independent MLAs have met the Governor and gave the letter that they'll support BJP, now we're 105 + 2 = 107. Even when they've lost majority, Kumaraswamy is speaking like that, people are observing everything. Let us see & wait," said BS Yeddyurappa yesterday.

Jul 9, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Keeping a Brave Face | Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy yesterday said that he had "no fear" of the series of events that had taken place, and he was confident that the govt would survive. Sonia Gandhi also commented that she was "very very confident" that things would go back to normal.

Jul 9, 2019 8:55 am (IST)

BJP Leaders Arrive at Yeddyurappa's House |  Murugesh Nirani, Umesh Katti, JC Madhuswamy and K Ratna Prabha were seen arriving at BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's residence.

Jul 9, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

Damage Control | In an attempt to retain power in the few states that have a Congress government, party leaders, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal,  met at at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

Jul 9, 2019 8:30 am (IST)

Lok Sabha Pandemonium | Yesterday, the BJP and the Congress blamed each other for the political chaos in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy that led to Congress MLAs resigning in the state. Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh protested that the series of resignations were triggered after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress party president.

Jul 9, 2019 8:19 am (IST)

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also, in a tweet, appealed to rebel MLAs to re-consider their resignations. "I, on behalf of the Congress party, request all those who have resigned to reconsider their decision and strengthen our government,” he wrote.

Jul 9, 2019 8:13 am (IST)

Cong MLAs at Undisclosed Location in Mumbai | Congress MLAs who are currently staying in Mumbai had planned to shift to Pune, later deciding on Goa. But they are now staying back at an undisclosed location in Mumbai.

Jul 9, 2019 8:03 am (IST)

Current Tally | The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength after Nagesh and Shankar withdrew support is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1) besides the Speaker.  The BJP, on the other hand, with the support of the two independent rebel MLAs, will have 107 MLAs in a 224-member-strong House, with the halfway mark being 113. The coalition will dwindle down to 103 members if the Speaker accepts the resignations.

Jul 9, 2019 7:55 am (IST)

All Eyes on Assembly Speaker Today | Focus is on Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar who is to examine the resignations today. If they are accepted, the ruling coalition risks losing majority. 

Jul 9, 2019 7:52 am (IST)

2 Independent MLAs Support BJP | Two Independent MLAs, H Nagesh and R Shankar, who were appointed as ministers less than a month ago resigned and extended support to the BJP.

Jul 9, 2019 7:48 am (IST)

According to sources, the MLAs were accompanied by Mohit Bhartiya, president of the Mumbai BJP Yuva Morcha while in the city.

Jul 9, 2019 7:45 am (IST)

As the 13-month alliance was threatened when the 13 MLAs resigned, the Congress blamed the BJP of causing the rift by "buying" some of the members. BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and BS Yeddyurappa have denied the allegations. 

Jul 9, 2019 7:36 am (IST)

Action Moves to Goa | Of the 13 MLAs, 10 — seven of them from the Congress — were holed up in a luxury hotel in Mumbai since Saturday and were joined by H Nagesh, one of the two Independent MLAs and a minister who quit, on Monday. All the legislators were headed to Goa by road yesterday.

Jul 9, 2019 7:35 am (IST)

Cabinet Reshuffle | Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy now stands free to reshuffle his entire cabinet to include rebel MLAs while two Independent legislators also withdrew their support.

Jul 9, 2019 7:34 am (IST)

Karnataka Ministers Resign | The Karnataka state govt hangs by a thread after a series of resignations by all ministers in the JD(S)- Congress coalition. The Congress ministers had resigned first, with the JD(S) ministers following suit.

Karnataka LIVE: Whisked Off to Pune, Rebels Keep HDK on Tenterhooks, May Reach Goa Today With BJP Leader
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy talks with party MLAs and ministers at the HAL airport in Bengaluru after a 10-day personal trip to the US. (PTI Photo)

The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka is on the verge of a collapse with a lone legislator from a regional party and an Independent MLA withdrawing support to the ruling coalition, which has already been hit by the resignations by over a dozen MLAs. All Karnataka ministers had quit yesterday to give a free hand to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to reshuffle his Cabinet to include the rebel MLAs. There was no immediate word from the rebel camp on the move.

R Shankar, leader of regional outfit KPJP, resigned as Karnataka municipal administration minister and H Nagesh, an Independent MLA, quit as minister for small scale industries. Both were made ministers less than a month ago. Amid an allegation by Congress leader DK Shivakumar that the BJP 'hijacked' Nagesh, all eyes are on Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who is expected to examine today the resignations by the 13 MLAs submitted to him on Saturday.

As part of the effort, the JD-S and the Congress asked all their ministers to resign to pave the way for reconstitution of the Cabinet to accommodate the disgruntled and rebel MLAs. Accordingly, all the 22 Congress ministers and nine JD-S ministers submitted their resignations.

The developments followed resignation by 10 MLAs of the Congress and three of the JD-S from the Assembly two days back, expressing lack of confidence in the government.

Most of the Congress MLAs, after submitting their resignations on Saturday last, left Karnataka and parked themselves in a hotel in Mumbai. They planned to return to Bengaluru on Tuesday to meet the Speaker and press for their resignations, sources said.

Before the resignations, the ruling coalition had 118 MLAs, five more than the required majority mark of 113 in the 225-member Assembly.

They included 78 MLAs of the Congress (excluding the Speaker), 37 of the JD-S, one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and regional outfit Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janata Party (KPJP) and an Independent.

"I have this day, tendered my resignation from the council of ministers, headed by (Chief Minister) HD Kumaraswamy," said Nagesh, an Independent MLA from the Mulbagal (SC) Assembly constituency, in a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala earlier in the day.

Nagesh, who handed over the letter to Vala at the Raj Bhavan, also mentioned that he was withdrawing his support to the government.

"I would by this letter, inform your good self that I withdraw my support to the government, headed by Kumaraswamy," he wrote.

In the evening, Shankar also resigned and said he would extend support to the BJP, which has 105 MLA in the Assembly, eight short of the majority.

"Minister for Municipal Administration R. Shankar met Governor Vajubhai Vala after submitting his resignation letter to Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy," said a communique from Raj Bhavan here.

"He (Shankar) onwards extends the support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," the communique added.

Shankar, the legislator from Ranebennur, floated the KPJP and contested the May 2018 assembly elections after leaving the Congress for being denied the party ticket.

Kumaraswamy had inducted Shankar and Nagesh into the cabinet on June 14 to ensure their support to his shaky government facing revolt from a dozen Congress rebel legislators since December.

Both had withdrawn support to the coalition government on January 15, after Shankar was dropped from the ministry on December 22 in a minor cabinet reshuffle-cum-expansion to ensure the government's stability.

These developments came just ahead of the Monsoon session of the state Assembly from July 12.

The Congress and the JD-S, which were making desperate attempts to save the government, blamed the Opposition BJP for the unrest in the ruling coalition.

"BJP's national leaders are behind this political crisis in the state. They do not want any government or any opposition party to rule in any state. They are destroying democracy," Congress MLA DK Suresh told reporters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in New Delhi were quick to retort. "The BJP has nothing to do with the political crisis in Karnataka," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament.
  • 06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SA vs AUS
    325/6
    50.0 overs
    		 315/10
    49.5 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SL vs IND
    264/7
    50.0 overs
    		 265/3
    43.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    PAK vs BAN
    315/9
    50.0 overs
    		 221/10
    44.1 overs
    Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    WI vs AFG
    311/6
    50.0 overs
    		 288/10
    50.0 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    ENG vs NZ
    305/8
    50.0 overs
    		 186/10
    45.0 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram