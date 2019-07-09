Karnataka LIVE: Not Expecting Any Minister Role, Say Rebel MLAs After Kumaraswamy Empties Out Cabinet

Karnataka LIVE: Suspended Congress leader Roshan Baig has become the 15th MLA to resign, worsening the crisis in Karnataka. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah says the MLAs who resigned and forced the HD Kumaraswamy government into ICU should be disqualified by the Speaker and barred from contesting elections for six years. His statement came a short while after Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar put off his decision on the resignations and asked the rebels to meet him in person and explain their move.
Switching-up travel plans to keep the JD(S)-Congress coalition guessing, the 14 rebel MLAs who left Mumbai on Monday evening for Goa were taken to Pune instead and are now expected to reach the coastal state today in a special flight. The MLAs — 10 of the Congress, two of the JD(S) and two Independents — were to travel to Goa by road, accompanied by Mumbai BJP Yuva Morcha president Mohit Bhartiya, sources said. But, they were taken to Pune in Maharashtra from where they are likely to take a flight to Goa.
Jul 9, 2019 1:54 pm (IST)
KC Venugopal on senior Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy who is among the 15 Karnataka MLAs to have resigned:
Siddaramaiah commented that Roshan Baig's resignation was also anti-party. Baig has also been accused of taking Rs 400 crore from IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan and not returning the amount.
Jul 9, 2019 1:44 pm (IST)
The former MLA had been suspended from the Congress for "anti-party activities" earlier. He had accused party leaders like former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal, and Dinesh Gundu Rao for poor election results.
Jul 9, 2019 1:34 pm (IST)
Roshan Baig, who resigned from the post of MLA, said that he would not camp in Mumbai or Delhi like other MLAs who had also resigned. He said he was heading to the airport as the Chairman of state the Hajj Committee, to oversee preparations for pilgrims.
Jul 9, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)
Rebel MLA Narayan Gowda says he has resigned because of lack of development in the state:
JDS leader Narayan Gowda, in Mumbai: We've resigned from MLA post due to lack of development in the state. Karnataka CM travelled abroad without consultation with MLAs, no work was progressing in the state. We will stay here for 2 days and then we will return. pic.twitter.com/oV3zGhNkpa
People of Karnataka don't like 'Maitri' government says ST Somashekar:
Congress leader ST Somashekhar in Mumbai: Total 10 MLAs (Congress-JDS) have submitted their resignation to Speaker&Karnataka Governor. We are still in Congress party but resigned from MLA post.We're not expecting any minister post. People of Karnataka don't like 'Maitri' govt'. pic.twitter.com/ncpiZ5VSYI
West Bengal Congress President Resigns | Troubles know no end for the Congress as West Bengal party President Somen Mitra resigns from post because of the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls.
Jul 9, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)
Members of Youth Congress stage protests in Delhi:
Rebel MLA Says 'Came to Mumbai to Visit Temples' | Rebel JD(S) MLA Narayan Gowda says, " We came to Mumbai to visit temples, will do some shopping, take rest, because if we go to our constituency, what will we answer to people."
Jul 9, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)
'Bar Them From Contesting Election for 6 Years' Says Siddaramaiah | Former CM Siddaramaiah seeks legal action against rebel MLAs, and demands that they not be allowed to contest in elections for 6 years.
Siddaramaiah, Congress: We are also requesting the Speaker to take legal action under the anti defection law. We are requesting him in our letter to not only disqualify them but also bar them from contesting election for 6 years. #Karnatakahttps://t.co/kgadbFDG68
BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responds to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary in the Lok Sabha saying, "This is their internal matter and they are not able to maintain their own House in Karnataka and raising it here."
Jul 9, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary in the Lok Sabha says, "They go to airport, planes are ready, they go to Mumbai, hotels are ready for them and they say we are not doing poaching politics," targeting the BJP.
Jul 9, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)
The Rajya Sabha has further been adjourned till 2:00 pm as Congress members create uproar over Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's refusal to dismiss the day's business to discuss the political developments in Karnataka.
Jul 9, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)
After Rajya Sabha is adjourned as Congress MPs storm the well, ruckus ensues in Lok Sabha over Karnataka political crisis.
Jul 9, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also says that the party will petition the Speaker to disqualify MLAs who have resigned, since their resignations are not voluntary and genuine. He adds that the Speaker is supreme and should be convinced whether the resignations are genuine or not.
Jul 9, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)
Some of the MLAs are in the BJP's trap, Siddaramaiah alleges, stating further that 10th Schedule, or the Anti-Defection Law, is not being followed.
Jul 9, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)
Siddaramaiah Says BJP Offering Money, Positions | After the meeting with CLP, Siddaramaiah says that the BJP was offering money to Congress and JD(S) rebels. "Where is this money coming from?" he questions.
Jul 9, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)
Ramalinga Reddy 'Very Upset' Says Daughter | Jayanagar MLA Soumya Reddy confirms that she has not resigned, while her father, rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy and former Congress loyalist has handed in his resignation. She adds that her father is "very upset."
Jul 9, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)
Rebel MLAs Staying Near Pune | The 14 rebel MLAs of Karnataka's ruling coalition are in a place about 90 km from Pune. They will wait for the Speaker's decision on their resignations before deciding whether to proceed to Goa or return to Bengaluru.
Jul 9, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)
'I'm Not a Well-Read Man', Says Karnataka Speaker | Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar says that the Office of the Speaker must "behave responsibly."
Karnataka Assembly Speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar on resignation of Karnataka MLAs: The clause says if the Speaker is convinced that the resignations are voluntary & genuine he can accept otherwise...I don't know, I am not a well-read man. I have to see... #Karnatakahttps://t.co/KXxHkUsfYf
The well was stormed after the Chairman refused Congress member B K Hariprasad's request to suspend business of the day to discuss the Karnataka political crisis. " I am not allowing it," he said.
Jul 9, 2019 11:49 am (IST)
Cong MPs Storm Into RS Well | Congress MPs shouted slogans against the ruling BJP and stormed into the well of the Upper House, accusing the rival party of having provoked the Congress and JD(S) MLAs to rebel.
Jul 9, 2019 11:39 am (IST)
Congress MLAs Who Missed CLP Meet | Several Congress MLAs skipped the CLP meeting today, including Ramalinga Reddy, DR Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, Tukaram, Anjali Nimbalkar, MTB Nataraj, Sangameshwar, Shivanna, Fathima, B Nagendra, Raje Gowda, and Ramappa. Tukaram. MTB Nataraj and DR Sudhakar cited health reasons for absence, raising speculations.
Maharashtra BJP legislator Prasad Lad earlier said the 14 MLAs left the luxury hotel in Mumbai where they were put up at 5 pm on Monday. They are expected to stay at a resort in Goa, the sources said.
The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka is on the verge of a collapse with a lone legislator from a regional party and an Independent MLA withdrawing support to the ruling coalition, which has already been hit by the resignations by over a dozen MLAs. All Karnataka ministers had quit yesterday to give a free hand to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to reshuffle his Cabinet to include the rebel MLAs. There was no immediate word from the rebel camp on the move.
R Shankar, leader of regional outfit KPJP, resigned as Karnataka municipal administration minister and H Nagesh, an Independent MLA, quit as minister for small scale industries. Both were made ministers less than a month ago. Amid an allegation by Congress leader DK Shivakumar that the BJP 'hijacked' Nagesh, all eyes are on Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who is expected to examine today the resignations by the 13 MLAs submitted to him on Saturday.
As part of the effort, the JD-S and the Congress asked all their ministers to resign to pave the way for reconstitution of the Cabinet to accommodate the disgruntled and rebel MLAs. Accordingly, all the 22 Congress ministers and nine JD-S ministers submitted their resignations.
The developments followed resignation by 10 MLAs of the Congress and three of the JD-S from the Assembly two days back, expressing lack of confidence in the government.
Most of the Congress MLAs, after submitting their resignations on Saturday last, left Karnataka and parked themselves in a hotel in Mumbai. They planned to return to Bengaluru on Tuesday to meet the Speaker and press for their resignations, sources said.
Before the resignations, the ruling coalition had 118 MLAs, five more than the required majority mark of 113 in the 225-member Assembly.
They included 78 MLAs of the Congress (excluding the Speaker), 37 of the JD-S, one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and regional outfit Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janata Party (KPJP) and an Independent.
"I have this day, tendered my resignation from the council of ministers, headed by (Chief Minister) HD Kumaraswamy," said Nagesh, an Independent MLA from the Mulbagal (SC) Assembly constituency, in a letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala earlier in the day.
Nagesh, who handed over the letter to Vala at the Raj Bhavan, also mentioned that he was withdrawing his support to the government.
"I would by this letter, inform your good self that I withdraw my support to the government, headed by Kumaraswamy," he wrote.
In the evening, Shankar also resigned and said he would extend support to the BJP, which has 105 MLA in the Assembly, eight short of the majority.
"Minister for Municipal Administration R. Shankar met Governor Vajubhai Vala after submitting his resignation letter to Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy," said a communique from Raj Bhavan here.
"He (Shankar) onwards extends the support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," the communique added.
Shankar, the legislator from Ranebennur, floated the KPJP and contested the May 2018 assembly elections after leaving the Congress for being denied the party ticket.
Kumaraswamy had inducted Shankar and Nagesh into the cabinet on June 14 to ensure their support to his shaky government facing revolt from a dozen Congress rebel legislators since December.
Both had withdrawn support to the coalition government on January 15, after Shankar was dropped from the ministry on December 22 in a minor cabinet reshuffle-cum-expansion to ensure the government's stability.
These developments came just ahead of the Monsoon session of the state Assembly from July 12.
The Congress and the JD-S, which were making desperate attempts to save the government, blamed the Opposition BJP for the unrest in the ruling coalition.
"BJP's national leaders are behind this political crisis in the state. They do not want any government or any opposition party to rule in any state. They are destroying democracy," Congress MLA DK Suresh told reporters.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in New Delhi were quick to retort. "The BJP has nothing to do with the political crisis in Karnataka," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament.