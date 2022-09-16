Karnataka Passes Anti-Conversion Bill: No Bail to 10 Yrs in Jail, All About Keeping the Faith | 10 Points

The Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday passed the contentious “anti-conversion bill”, amid objections from the opposition Congress and JD(S). The ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill’ was passed by the Legislative Assembly last December.
As the bill was pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was short of majority then, the government had subsequently promulgated an ordinance in May this year to give effect to the bill.
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra piloted the bill for the consideration of the Upper House on Thursday. Noting that in recent times religious conversions have become widespread, he said there have been mass conversions with allurements and through force, disturbing peace and leading to mistrust among people following different religions. The bill does not take away anyone’s religious freedom and that anyone can practice the religion of his or her choice, but not under pressure and allurements, Jnanendra said.
After the assent from the Governor, the law will come into effect from May 17, 2022, the date on which the ordinance was promulgated. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad even tore the copy of the bill in protest as the pro-tem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure was in the process of putting the bill to vote. It is the 10th state in the country to pass such a law.
All you need to know about the bill that “aims to provide protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means”.