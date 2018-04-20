GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Karnataka Polls: BJP Fields Another Reddy Brother in Third List, BSY's Son Yet to Get Ticket

BJP has released its third list of 59 candidates on Friday for the Karnataka assembly elections.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2018, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Karnataka Polls: BJP Fields Another Reddy Brother in Third List, BSY's Son Yet to Get Ticket
File photo: BJP supporters campaign in Karnataka weeks ahead of the assembly elections. (Image: News18)
New Delhi: BJP has fielded Karunakar Reddy, one of the Reddy brothers - tainted mining barons- from Harapanahalli as it released its third list of 59 candidates on Friday for the Karnataka assembly elections.

The party had in its second list released earlier fielded another of three Reddy brothers, Somashekhara Reddy, from Ballari. Reddy brothers have been accused in the past of illegal mining.

Like the second list, the third list too seems to have the stamp of the party’s chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa and follows the mantra of ‘electability’ above all else.

Their political influence within the BJP seemed to have waned after the alleged scam erupted but it appears that they have made a comeback with the party rewarding them and their associates with tickets in a region they wield considerable influence.

With announcement of 59 more candidates, the BJP has declared its nominees for 213 seats for the elections to the 224-member state assembly.

Here is the full list:

bjplist

bjplist1

bjplist2

It has fielded Gopal Rao from Chamundeshwari, from where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting on a Congress ticket.

The BJP also changed its candidate from Kolar Gold Field seat reserved for scheduled caste candidates. S Ashwini will now be its nominee from the seat, the party said.

The BJP has so far not announced its candidate from Varuna, the current constituency of Siddaramaiah from where the Congress has fielded his son. B Y Vijayendra, son of its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, is seen as the likely BJP candidate from there.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You