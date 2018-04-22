The Congress released its second and final list of five candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls and there are notable inclusions as well as exclusions in it.While NA Haris, whose candidature was earlier in doubt over an assault case against his son, has been fielded from Shanthi Nagar again, HS Chandramouli has been dropped after the controversy over his legal services to PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi.In all, the party has replaced six candidates in its final list.Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will replace Dr Devraj Patil in Badami constituency in North Karnataka, according to the updated list. Siddaramaiah is in the fray from the Chamundeshwari segment in Mysuru as well.The party had ended the suspense over whether he would contest from two seats on Saturday night after a day of flip-flop. Siddaramaiah has been maintaining that his desire was to contest from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru but he was under pressure from local party leaders to be in the fray from Badami, as it would boost the Congress' prospects in north Karnataka.The party has replaced its candidates in Jagalur (reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidate), Tiptur, Malleshwaram, Padmanaba Nagar and Madikeri.In Madikeri, KP Chandrakala will contest the election in the place of Chandramouli.The BJP has been attacking the Congress over Mouli's candidature, citing he had represented fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi. The saffron party had also alleged that the tainted businessman enjoyed the "patronage" of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.The fate of another controversial pick, NA Harris, was also decided. He was re-nominated from Shanthinagara Assembly seat in Bengaluru, weeks after the party had put his ticket on hold over the assault allegations against his son Mohammad Nalapad.The state Congress had earlier decided against giving him the ticket after his son generated negative publicity with the alleged assault on a youth at a high-end pub in Bengaluru two months ago. The party had felt that fielding him could cost them other seats in Bengaluru urban, which is a crucial segment.However, after scouting for a suitable candidate who could replace Haris, the ruling Congress seems to have fallen back on the two-time MLA to again win the Muslim, Christian and Dalit-dominated Assembly seat in Bengaluru.The Congress has fielded Dr B Inamdar, Vithal Dhondiba Katakdhond, Mallanna Niganna Sali and Syed Yasin from Kittur, Nagthan (reserved for scheduled castes), Sindgi and Raichur respectively.The party has not declared a candidate for the Melkote segment, where it is likely to support Darshan Puttanaiah, who will fight the election on a ticket from Swaraj India.The party had declared its first list of 218 candidates for the election to 224-seat assembly on April 15. The election is slated on May 12 and the poll results will be announced on May 15.