Karnataka PWD Minister Revanna Throws Biscuit Packets at Hungry Flood Victims. Video Goes Viral

: H D Revanna, Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) minister and the elder brother of chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, is facing the flak after a video of him throwing biscuit packs at the people who have lost homes and crops due to rain and flood on Sunday evening went viral.Revanna, the second son of former Prime Minister and JDS chief H D Deve Gowda, had visited the flood ravaged Ramanathapura village in his district Hassan to meet the displaced people who are in dire need of food and clean drinking water.After interacting with the shaken people for a few minutes at a makeshift relief camp, he started throwing biscuit packets at them.Some ate the biscuit packets thrown at them out of sheer desperation and hunger, while many others refused to touch the packets thrown at them.They attacked Revanna for treating them like animals without any human courtesies.When News18 contacted him, Revanna said that he was busy with official work. The opposition BJP has described the incident as most inhuman.The same Revanna was one of the first ministers to rush to the aid of flood victims in Hassan and Kodagu districts. He had sent tankers of milk and truck loads of food items to worst affected Kodagu district on Saturday. His relief attempts were widely hailed by the people.