Karnataka Rajyotsava: Rahul Gandhi Wishes 7 States, 1 UT on Formation Day

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala on the formation day of their states. The seven states were granted statehood on November 1 in different years.

Writing in Devanagri on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi wished prosperity and growth to the Hindi-speaking states. "Heartiest congratulations to the residents of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana on the Formation Day of the states. We are India with the cooperation and progress of every state. Let's all pledge to make our states rich and vibrant,".

He greeted Karnataka and Kerala as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry in English. "My best wishes to the people of Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry on the state Formation day. The idea of India celebrates our collective strength in diversity. On this occasion, I honour the unsung heroes whose struggles established the Indian states and cemented our common bonds."

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi was scheduled to inaugurate the Chhattisgarh State Festival in Raipur on Friday but she has cancelled her programme due to poor health.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.