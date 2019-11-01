Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Karnataka Rajyotsava: Rahul Gandhi Wishes 7 States, 1 UT on Formation Day

Writing in Devanagri on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi wished prosperity and growth to the Hindi-speaking states.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karnataka Rajyotsava: Rahul Gandhi Wishes 7 States, 1 UT on Formation Day
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally, ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, in Wardha district. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wished the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala on the formation day of their states. The seven states were granted statehood on November 1 in different years.

Writing in Devanagri on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi wished prosperity and growth to the Hindi-speaking states. "Heartiest congratulations to the residents of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana on the Formation Day of the states. We are India with the cooperation and progress of every state. Let's all pledge to make our states rich and vibrant,".

He greeted Karnataka and Kerala as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry in English. "My best wishes to the people of Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry on the state Formation day. The idea of India celebrates our collective strength in diversity. On this occasion, I honour the unsung heroes whose struggles established the Indian states and cemented our common bonds."

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi was scheduled to inaugurate the Chhattisgarh State Festival in Raipur on Friday but she has cancelled her programme due to poor health.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram