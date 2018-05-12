English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Karnataka Records 70% Turnout in Assembly Elections, Little Less Than 2013
"I want to congratulate the voters of Karnataka. Till 6 pm, the voter turnout in the state was 70 per cent. Barring a few polling stations, voting has been completed at almost all," said Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha.
A polling officer, right, monitors the electronic voting machine as a woman casts her vote at a polling station in Bangalore, India, Saturday, May 12, 2018. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls on Saturday, the Election Commission (EC) said.
The last Assembly election in the southern state in 2013 had witnessed 71.4 per cent polling, the poll panel said.
"I want to congratulate the voters of Karnataka. Till 6 pm, the voter turnout in the state was 70 per cent. Barring a few polling stations, voting has been completed at almost all," Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha told reporters here.
"By the time we get the final figure, we will have a better turnout than the last election," he added.
The poll percentage is likely to go up as voters were seen standing in the queue at certain polling stations even after 6 pm.
The rural voters outnumbered their urban counterparts in exercising their franchise.
Voting was held in 222 of the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka, in a three-cornered contest involving the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD(S).
Over 2,600 candidates are in the fray -- more than 2400 men and and over 200 women.
Of the 5,06,90,538 eligible voters, 2,56,75,579 are men, 2,50,09,904 women and 5,055 transgenders.
Officials said 58,008 polling stations were set up across the state, of which 12,002 were designated as "critical".
Over 3,50,000 polling personnel were deployed.
As many as 82,157 security personnel, including home guards, civil defence volunteers and forest guards were pressed into service, Sinha said.
The southern state had witnessed an all-time high seizure, including a huge amount of cash, in the run-up to the polls.
"The total value of the seizure was Rs 186 crore, of which cash amounted to Rs 94.66 crore, besides liquor Rs 24.78 crore," Sinha said.
"Other items, including sarees and other consumable products, worth Rs 66 crore, were also confiscated. The seizures are worth eight times more than what it was during the last Karnataka Assembly election. In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh polls, the seizures were worth Rs 150 crore," he added.
The counting of votes will take place on May 15.
Also Watch
The last Assembly election in the southern state in 2013 had witnessed 71.4 per cent polling, the poll panel said.
"I want to congratulate the voters of Karnataka. Till 6 pm, the voter turnout in the state was 70 per cent. Barring a few polling stations, voting has been completed at almost all," Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha told reporters here.
"By the time we get the final figure, we will have a better turnout than the last election," he added.
The poll percentage is likely to go up as voters were seen standing in the queue at certain polling stations even after 6 pm.
The rural voters outnumbered their urban counterparts in exercising their franchise.
Voting was held in 222 of the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka, in a three-cornered contest involving the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD(S).
Over 2,600 candidates are in the fray -- more than 2400 men and and over 200 women.
Of the 5,06,90,538 eligible voters, 2,56,75,579 are men, 2,50,09,904 women and 5,055 transgenders.
Officials said 58,008 polling stations were set up across the state, of which 12,002 were designated as "critical".
Over 3,50,000 polling personnel were deployed.
As many as 82,157 security personnel, including home guards, civil defence volunteers and forest guards were pressed into service, Sinha said.
The southern state had witnessed an all-time high seizure, including a huge amount of cash, in the run-up to the polls.
"The total value of the seizure was Rs 186 crore, of which cash amounted to Rs 94.66 crore, besides liquor Rs 24.78 crore," Sinha said.
"Other items, including sarees and other consumable products, worth Rs 66 crore, were also confiscated. The seizures are worth eight times more than what it was during the last Karnataka Assembly election. In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh polls, the seizures were worth Rs 150 crore," he added.
The counting of votes will take place on May 15.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BlackBerry Key2 Launch is Confirmed And The Twitter is Going Gaga Over it
- Deepika Padukone Makes A Splash By The Cannes Seaside In Hot Pink Number; See Pics
- Shadab and Faheem Revive Pakistan in Ireland's Inaugural Test
- Sonam Kapoor Will Be Joined By This Special Person At Her Cannes First Appearance Post Marriage
- Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]