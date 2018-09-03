Karnataka Urban Local Body Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates: BSY Concedes Defeat, But Says 2019 Won't Be the Same

Event Highlights
As Congress maintains lead, some leaders of the grand old party and CM HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) are of the opinion that even if they manage to win 50% of the seats together, it would be enough since urban areas are considered to be BJP's stronghold. The Bharatiya Janata Party is already leading in three municipal corporations of Shimoga, Mysore, Tumkur.
The Congress was ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the counting began on Mondau of votes cast for Karnataka's 105 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the State Election Commission (SEC) said. The Congress was ahead by 52 seats by winning in 814 civic body seats across the state, while the BJP has won in 762 seats as of 11.45 a.m., according the results declared by the SEC on its website. The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) has so far won in 300 seats while Independents took another 265 seats, as of 11.45 a.m.
Veerappa Siragannavar, BJP candidate from ward No. 19 of Bagalkote municipal council, celebrates his victory in the urban local body polls by taking off his shirt.
Results declared on 2267 out of total 2664 seats in 102 urban local bodies where polls took place on August 31.
Big Win for Independents in North Karnataka | In North Karnataka, all 20 seats of Khanapur Town Panchayat in Belagavi district have been won by Independents. In Ramdurg TMC, BJP won in 16 seats while Congress got 10 and Independents secured 1 out of total 27 seats. Among 23 seats in Kalaburagi district's Afzalpur TMC, Congress won 16, BJP bagged 5, one person elected unanimously and one nomination rejected. In Gokak CMC in Belagavi district, all 31 seats won by Independents, 30 candidates are supporters of district in-charge minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.
How Parties Have Done in Coastal Kannada | In Coastal Karnataka, Congress won Ullal CMC with 13 seats out of 31 seats. BJP and SDPI got 6 seats, JDS secured 4 and others earned 3. In Bantwal CMC, where Congress led with 12 seats, BJP secured 11 and SDPI got 4 out of 27 seats. The BJP won with thumping majority in Puttur CMC with 25 seats out of 31 while Congress won five and SDPI 1. The BJP won a thumping majority in Udupi CMC polls.
Results declared on 1412 out of total 2664 seats in the urban local bodies where polls took place on August 31.
In the event of a party not getting majority on its own in the election, the Congress and JD-S have decided to forge a post-poll alliance to keep BJP out of power, similar to the May 12 state assembly elections which threw up a hung verdict. In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD-S had won 905 seats each, while Independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
Most polling booths in Belagavi district witnessed brisk polling as long queues could be seen outside most booths since 7 am. The district registered 45.40% of polling by 1 pm on Friday. In Uttara Kannada district, voting for eight ULBs, including three CMCs, was peaceful. By 3 pm, 49% of the voters had exercised their franchise in the district. Meanwhile, BJP and SDPI workers clashed outside polling booth number 385 at Shaktinagar in Mysuru after an altercation. Seven BJP workers, including the party candidate Samarth Sandeshswamy, were injured in the clash.
A total of 36 lakh voters were registered in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru. In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S. In the event of a party not getting majority on its own in the election, the Congress and JD-S have decided to forge a post-poll alliance to keep BJP out of power, similar to the May 12 state assembly elections which threw up a hung verdict. In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD-S had won 905 seats each, while Independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
The counting of votes for 105 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka began at 8 a.m. on Monday. The results of the civic polls, which took place on August 31, are expected later in the day or early Tuesday, a poll official said. Polling took place across the 2,633 wards of the state, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations. A record average of 67.5 per cent voter turnout was registered across the state for the civic polls. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for polling in all the wards.
BJP has won the town panchayat Jevargi in Kalaburagi district. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won nine seats and Congress has won one out of 10 wards. Tipped as first litmus test for both Congress and JD(S) after they formed the government as allies checkmating BJP, these elections are also seen as an indication of the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Uttara Karnataka. North Karnataka is officially known as Uttara Karnataka and also Karu Nadu. Though held peacefully, the elections in the state were not without their share of fighting between the workers of political parties, allegations of wooing voters with money and missing names from voters lists.
Elections to three Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Kodagu were postponed owing to heavy rain and voters still residing in relief camps in the district. Elections were also held to three major city corporations, in Mysuru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga. The State Election Commission (SEC), in its order, has directed all candidates not to send SMS or video clippings seeking votes from the electorate. The commission has instructed them not to air messages to voters in television programmes and FM radio channels.
JD(S) has won six out of 31 wards in Hassan's Arsikere and two in Channarayapatna. In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD(S).
Kumaraswamy Cancels All Engagements, Stays Glued to TV for Results | As Congress takes the lead, the counting in Urban Local Bodies has left many leaders jittery. Among them is Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has canceled all engagements till lunch and is believed to be glued to the television set.
Lightning Witnessed in Belgaum Amid Counting | As counting for 102 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections across 21 districts is underway, residents are witnessing thunder and lightning in Belgaum's Hubli. Some commotion was noticed in Hukeri as police officers struggle to pacify supporters of the candidates. The incident happened at Hukeri Urdu School.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and HD Kumaraswamy.
So far, results have been declared on 2,267 out of 2664 seats in the Urban Local Bodies. Congress has won 846 seats, BJP wins 788, JD(S) win 307 and the Independent candidates have won in 277 seats. Considering the current trends in counting, political experts believe that the results could be hung at many places. JD(S) could play a crucial role here.
In the event of a party not getting majority on its own in the election, the Congress and JD-S have decided to forge a post-poll alliance to keep BJP out of power, similar to the May 12 state assembly elections which threw up a hung verdict.
The close fight between the three major parties in Karnataka has forced the chief minister to stay glued to the television set and cancel all engagements till lunch. Interestingly, many Independents are moving towards victory across the state.
Results will be in for 105 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), which had witnessed moderate polling on Friday. As many as 814 candidates are in the fray to be elected to 135 wards in three City Municipal Councils, of which BJP, Congress and JD(S) have 130, 135 and 129 candidates respectively. There are also 350 independents contesting. A JD(S)-BJP coalition was in power in Mysuru and Shivamogga CMCs while a JD(S)-Congress coalition was in power in Tumakuru before being dissolved following notification for the polls.
In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S. A record average of 67.5 per cent voter turnout was registered across the state for the civic polls.
The results for elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka will be out by noon. The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and the Congress in Karnataka have said they would extend their coalition alliance to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the opposition BJP out of power.
"In the event of either party not getting majority on its own in the ULB elections, we will have post-poll alliance to rule the local bodies as we did to form the coalition government in the state after the May 12 assembly election threw a hung House with a split verdict," a JD(S) official said.
The local bodies across 24 districts of the state had registered an average voting percentage of 63.8, according to polling data from the State Election Commission.
Polling was conducted peacefully across the 2,662 wards of the state, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for polling in all the wards amid tight security, with about 40,000 personnel deployed across the state to maintain law and order. A total of 36 lakh voters were registered for exercising their franchise in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.
In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S.
In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD-S had won 905 seats each, while independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
Here's a list of the corporations and councils, which had gone to polls:
Municipal Corporations (3): Mysore, Shimoga, Tumkur.
City Municipal Councils (29): Yadagiri, Surapura, Bagalakot, IIlakal,Mudhola, Jamakhandi, R Banahatti, Sirsi, Dandeli, Karwar, Mandya, Nippani, Gokak, Haveri, Raanebennur, Koppala, Ganagavathi, Raichur, Sindhanur, Ullala, Hassan, Arasikere, Chamarajanagar, Shahabad, Puttur, Udupi, Chitradurga, Challakere, Kollegala.
Town Municipal Councils (53): Madhugiri, Chikkanayakanahhali, Gurumitkal, Lakshmeshwara, Rona, Gajendragarh, Bhantawala, Channarayapatna, Holenarasipura, Sakaleshpura, Channagiri, Hosadurga, Hallikhed, Karkala, Kunakdapura, Haliyala, Kumata, Ankola, Maddur, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, Konnura, Mudalagi, Savadatti, Ramadurga, Baialahongala, Sankeshwara, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Kudachi, Sadalaga, Hangal, Savanoor, Kushtagi, Piriyapattana, T Narasipur, H D Kote, Chincholi, Chittapur, Sedam, Jevargi, Afzalpur, Alanada, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingasugur, Mudgal, Muddebihala, Badami, Guledagudda, Mahalingapura, Teradala, Hunagunda
Town Panchayats (20): Yallapura, Mundagodu, Nagamangala-belluru, khanapura, Hatti, Shirahatti, Mulgunda, Naregal, Honnali, Jagaluru, Saaligrama, Kudutini, Kotturu, Beelagi, Kerur, Hirekeruru, Yalaburga, Koratagere, Gubbi, Rayabhag.
