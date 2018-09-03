Karnataka Urban Local Body Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading in Shimoga, Mysore, Tumkur

Event Highlights
So far, results have been declared on 1,412 out of 2664 seats in the Urban Local Bodies. Congress has won 560 seats, BJP 499, JD(S) 178, and independent candidates have won 150 seats. Considering the current trends in counting, political experts believe that the results could be hung at many places. JD(S) could play a crucial role here.
Results declared on 1412 out of total 2664 seats in the urban local bodies where polls took place on August 31.
#Karnataka: Results declared on 1412 out of total 2664 seats in 102 urban local bodies where polls took place on August 31. Congress wins 560, BJP wins 499, JD(S) wins 178, and independent candidates win 150 seats. pic.twitter.com/GNzIJOHm9s— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018
In the event of a party not getting majority on its own in the election, the Congress and JD-S have decided to forge a post-poll alliance to keep BJP out of power, similar to the May 12 state assembly elections which threw up a hung verdict. In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD-S had won 905 seats each, while Independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
Most polling booths in Belagavi district witnessed brisk polling as long queues could be seen outside most booths since 7 am. The district registered 45.40% of polling by 1 pm on Friday. In Uttara Kannada district, voting for eight ULBs, including three CMCs, was peaceful. By 3 pm, 49% of the voters had exercised their franchise in the district. Meanwhile, BJP and SDPI workers clashed outside polling booth number 385 at Shaktinagar in Mysuru after an altercation. Seven BJP workers, including the party candidate Samarth Sandeshswamy, were injured in the clash.
A total of 36 lakh voters were registered in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru. In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S. In the event of a party not getting majority on its own in the election, the Congress and JD-S have decided to forge a post-poll alliance to keep BJP out of power, similar to the May 12 state assembly elections which threw up a hung verdict. In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD-S had won 905 seats each, while Independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
The counting of votes for 105 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka began at 8 a.m. on Monday. The results of the civic polls, which took place on August 31, are expected later in the day or early Tuesday, a poll official said. Polling took place across the 2,633 wards of the state, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations. A record average of 67.5 per cent voter turnout was registered across the state for the civic polls. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for polling in all the wards.
BJP has won the town panchayat Jevargi in Kalaburagi district. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won nine seats and Congress has won one out of 10 wards. Tipped as first litmus test for both Congress and JD(S) after they formed the government as allies checkmating BJP, these elections are also seen as an indication of the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Uttara Karnataka. North Karnataka is officially known as Uttara Karnataka and also Karu Nadu. Though held peacefully, the elections in the state were not without their share of fighting between the workers of political parties, allegations of wooing voters with money and missing names from voters lists.
Elections to three Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Kodagu were postponed owing to heavy rain and voters still residing in relief camps in the district. Elections were also held to three major city corporations, in Mysuru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga. The State Election Commission (SEC), in its order, has directed all candidates not to send SMS or video clippings seeking votes from the electorate. The commission has instructed them not to air messages to voters in television programmes and FM radio channels.
JD(S) has won six out of 31 wards in Hassan's Arsikere and two in Channarayapatna. In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD(S).
Kumaraswamy Cancels All Engagements, Stays Glued to TV for Results | As Congress takes the lead, the counting in Urban Local Bodies has left many leaders jittery. Among them is Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has canceled all engagements till lunch and is believed to be glued to the television set.
Lightning Witnessed in Belgaum Amid Counting | As counting for 102 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections across 21 districts is underway, residents are witnessing thunder and lightning in Belgaum's Hubli. Some commotion was noticed in Hukeri as police officers struggle to pacify supporters of the candidates. The incident happened at Hukeri Urdu School.
Congress, BJP Leading in One Seat Each | Congress and BJP have also opened their account by winning one seat each.
Karnataka: Counting for 102 urban local bodies polls that took place on August 31 to begin shortly; #visuals from a strong room in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/rxYKEwWcFl— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018
The counting is said to be completed in a maximum of 13 rounds. There are 135 wards in major municipal corporations of Mysore, Tumkur and Shimoga. Counting is also underway in 29 municipal councils, 53 town municipal councils and 20 town panchayats. A total of 2,497 wards of 102 urban local bodies went to polls on August 31.
Counting Begins; JD(S) Leading | Former CM Siddaramaiah who termed the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) election a "friendly match" has left for a 15-day tour to Europe with his family. Meanwhile, counting has begun in Hassan, where Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) is leading. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswmay's party is leading in five places — Hassan, Arasikere, Channarayapatna, Sakleshpur and Holenarasipur.
Counting to Begin at 8 am | Though ruling Congress and JD(U) are contesting the Urban Local Bodies elections separately, they said that they will opt for an alliance only at places where results are hung. The campaign for the polls was lackluster. There wasn't much enthusiasm among the three parties. Nearly 50 lakh voters were eligible to vote., of which about 65% or 33 lakh voted. That is about eight per cent of total voters in Karnataka. The results are expected by 10 am.
Though the JD(S) and the Congress formed a coalition government after the May 12 assembly election threw up a hung House due to a split verdict, the ruling alliance partners are contesting against each other in the ULBs separately. The BJP, which won 104 seats in the 224-member assembly, is contesting against the alliance. The Congress won 80 seats and JD-S 36 seats in the assembly poll. Elections to about 100 other local bodies, including Bengaluru, will be held after they complete their present term.
The state government had declared holiday for offices, schools and colleges on the day of voting. A total of 36-lakh voters are registered for exercising their franchise in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru. In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD-S had won 905 each, while independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
Here's a list of the corporations and councils, which had gone to polls:
Municipal Corporations (3): Mysore, Shimoga, Tumkur.
City Municipal Councils (29): Yadagiri, Surapura, Bagalakot, IIlakal,Mudhola, Jamakhandi, R Banahatti, Sirsi, Dandeli, Karwar, Mandya, Nippani, Gokak, Haveri, Raanebennur, Koppala, Ganagavathi, Raichur, Sindhanur, Ullala, Hassan, Arasikere, Chamarajanagar, Shahabad, Puttur, Udupi, Chitradurga, Challakere, Kollegala.
Town Municipal Councils (53): Madhugiri, Chikkanayakanahhali, Gurumitkal, Lakshmeshwara, Rona, Gajendragarh, Bhantawala, Channarayapatna, Holenarasipura, Sakaleshpura, Channagiri, Hosadurga, Hallikhed, Karkala, Kunakdapura, Haliyala, Kumata, Ankola, Maddur, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, Konnura, Mudalagi, Savadatti, Ramadurga, Baialahongala, Sankeshwara, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Kudachi, Sadalaga, Hangal, Savanoor, Kushtagi, Piriyapattana, T Narasipur, H D Kote, Chincholi, Chittapur, Sedam, Jevargi, Afzalpur, Alanada, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingasugur, Mudgal, Muddebihala, Badami, Guledagudda, Mahalingapura, Teradala, Hunagunda
Town Panchayats (20): Yallapura, Mundagodu, Nagamangala-belluru, khanapura, Hatti, Shirahatti, Mulgunda, Naregal, Honnali, Jagaluru, Saaligrama, Kudutini, Kotturu, Beelagi, Kerur, Hirekeruru, Yalaburga, Koratagere, Gubbi, Rayabhag.
Polling to ULB elections started at 7 am on Friday amid tight security. About 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in cities and towns to maintain law and order across the state. Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it has been postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar due to heavy rains and flash floods early in August in the Kodagu district, about 270km from here. In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD(S) had won 905 seats each, the Independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats. For the first time, NOTA (none of the above) option was also introduced in the ULB polls in Karnataka, besides the EVMs. Arrangements were made to use 4,640 ballet units and 4,940 control units. Ward 19 in Kalaburagi district's Afzalpur town council had no candidates in the fray.
Representational photo (Reuters)
In the event of a party not getting majority on its own in the election, the Congress and JD-S have decided to forge a post-poll alliance to keep BJP out of power, similar to the May 12 state assembly elections which threw up a hung verdict.
The close fight between the three major parties in Karnataka has forced the chief minister to stay glued to the television set and cancel all engagements till lunch. Interestingly, many Independents are moving towards victory across the state.
Results will be in for 105 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), which had witnessed moderate polling on Friday. As many as 814 candidates are in the fray to be elected to 135 wards in three City Municipal Councils, of which BJP, Congress and JD(S) have 130, 135 and 129 candidates respectively. There are also 350 independents contesting. A JD(S)-BJP coalition was in power in Mysuru and Shivamogga CMCs while a JD(S)-Congress coalition was in power in Tumakuru before being dissolved following notification for the polls.
In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S. A record average of 67.5 per cent voter turnout was registered across the state for the civic polls.
The results for elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka will be out by noon. The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and the Congress in Karnataka have said they would extend their coalition alliance to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the opposition BJP out of power.
"In the event of either party not getting majority on its own in the ULB elections, we will have post-poll alliance to rule the local bodies as we did to form the coalition government in the state after the May 12 assembly election threw a hung House with a split verdict," a JD(S) official said.
The local bodies across 24 districts of the state had registered an average voting percentage of 63.8, according to polling data from the State Election Commission.
Polling was conducted peacefully across the 2,662 wards of the state, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for polling in all the wards amid tight security, with about 40,000 personnel deployed across the state to maintain law and order. A total of 36 lakh voters were registered for exercising their franchise in the ULB wards and 13.33 lakh in the three towns of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.
In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 contested from the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S.
In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD-S had won 905 seats each, while independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
Here's a list of the corporations and councils, which had gone to polls:
Municipal Corporations (3): Mysore, Shimoga, Tumkur.
City Municipal Councils (29): Yadagiri, Surapura, Bagalakot, IIlakal,Mudhola, Jamakhandi, R Banahatti, Sirsi, Dandeli, Karwar, Mandya, Nippani, Gokak, Haveri, Raanebennur, Koppala, Ganagavathi, Raichur, Sindhanur, Ullala, Hassan, Arasikere, Chamarajanagar, Shahabad, Puttur, Udupi, Chitradurga, Challakere, Kollegala.
Town Municipal Councils (53): Madhugiri, Chikkanayakanahhali, Gurumitkal, Lakshmeshwara, Rona, Gajendragarh, Bhantawala, Channarayapatna, Holenarasipura, Sakaleshpura, Channagiri, Hosadurga, Hallikhed, Karkala, Kunakdapura, Haliyala, Kumata, Ankola, Maddur, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, Konnura, Mudalagi, Savadatti, Ramadurga, Baialahongala, Sankeshwara, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Kudachi, Sadalaga, Hangal, Savanoor, Kushtagi, Piriyapattana, T Narasipur, H D Kote, Chincholi, Chittapur, Sedam, Jevargi, Afzalpur, Alanada, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingasugur, Mudgal, Muddebihala, Badami, Guledagudda, Mahalingapura, Teradala, Hunagunda
Town Panchayats (20): Yallapura, Mundagodu, Nagamangala-belluru, khanapura, Hatti, Shirahatti, Mulgunda, Naregal, Honnali, Jagaluru, Saaligrama, Kudutini, Kotturu, Beelagi, Kerur, Hirekeruru, Yalaburga, Koratagere, Gubbi, Rayabhag.
-
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 151/1042.0 overs /oversNepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets
-
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs MAL 92/1031.3 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Malaysia by 8 wickets
-
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier OMN vs OMA 183/1050.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
01 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier HK vs UAE 275/849.0 overs 93/1024.5 oversHong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 182 runs
-
01 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier NEP vs MAL 188/730.0 overs /oversNepal beat Malaysia by 19 runs