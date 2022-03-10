Karnprayag Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Karnprayag seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Indresh Maikhuri (CPIMLL), Sureshi Devi (PPOID), Anil Nautiyal (BJP), Mukesh Negi (INC), Madan Mohan Singh Bhandari (IND), Ranjna Rawat (NYDS), Dayal Singh Bisht (AAP), Umesh Khanduri (UKD), Balwant Singh Negi (IND), Dr Mukesh Pant (UJP), Teeka Prasad Maikhuri (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.28%, which is 2.88% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Surendra Singh Negi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.6 Karnprayag (Karnaprayag) (कर्णप्रयाग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Karnprayag is part of Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.65%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 94,018 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 47,134 were male and 46,884 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karnprayag in 2022 is: 995 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 96,579 eligible electors, of which 49,583 were male,46,996 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 83,807 eligible electors, of which 43,058 were male, 40,749 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karnprayag in 2017 was 4,730. In 2012, there were 5,225 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Surendra Singh Negi of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Ansuya Parsad Maikhuri of INC by a margin of 7,549 which was 13.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.72% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ansuya Prasad Maikhuri of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Surendra Singh Negi of IND by a margin of 227 votes which was 0.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 22.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 6 Karnprayag Assembly segment of the 2. Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.4%, while it was 58.96% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Karnprayag went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.6 Karnprayag Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 169. In 2012, there were 148 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.6 Karnprayag comprises of the following areas of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand: 4-Karnprayag Tehsil and 6-Gairsain Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Karnprayag constituency, which are: Badrinath, Tharali, Bageshwar, Dwarahat, Salt, Srinagar, Kedarnath. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Karnprayag is approximately 914 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karnprayag is: 30°08’39.8"N 79°16’05.2"E.

