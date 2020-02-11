Karol Bagh Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Karol Bagh (करोल बाग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and Central district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Karol Bagh is part of 4. New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 40.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,77,341 eligible electors, of which 96,665 were male, 80,668 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karol Bagh in 2020 is 834.51.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Karol Bagh, there are a total of 2464 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,64,742 eligible electors, of which 90,435 were male, 74,272 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,51,950 eligible electors, of which 83,145 were male, 68,775 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,42,098 eligible electors, of which 76,759 were male, 65,316 female.

The number of service voters in Karol Bagh in 2015 was 27. In 2013, there were 27 and in 2008 there were 23.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Vishesh Ravi of AAP won in this seat by defeating Yogender Chandoliya of BJP by a margin of 32,880 votes which was 29.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 59.8% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Vishesh Ravi of AAP won in this seat defeating Surender Pal Ratawal of BJP by a margin of 1,750 votes which was 1.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 35.06% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Surender Pal Ratawal of BJP won in this seat defeating Madan Khorwal of INC by a margin of 3,408 votes which was 4.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.71% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 23. Karol Bagh Assembly segment of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants. In 2013, 9 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 10 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Karol Bagh are: Gourav Kumar (INC), Yogender Chandoliya (BJP), Lekhraj Jatav (BSP), Vishesh Ravi (AAP), Gaurav (SS), Deepak Kumar (IND), Dharmender Kanwar (IND), Rahul Bharti (IND), Sunil (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.44%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 68.48%, while it was 67.34% in 2013. In 2008, 59.65% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -8.04%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 181 polling stations in 23. Karol Bagh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 171. In 2013 there were 171 polling stations and in 2008, there were 173.

Extent:

23. Karol Bagh constituency comprises of the following areas of Central district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 108 (Part) EB No. 1-84 and 104-105 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 129 (Part) EB 1-19, 45-79 and 82-88 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 132 Ward No. 132 (Urban). 3 municipal wards (Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, Dev Nagar) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Karol Bagh is 5.46 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110005, 110007, 110008, 110055

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Karol Bagh is: 28°38'59.3"N 77°13'00.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Karol Bagh results.

