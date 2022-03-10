Karong Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Karong seat in Manipur. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Khoho Siile Anthony (NPF), D. D. Thaisii (INC), R Yuh Jonathan Tao (BJP), J Kumo Sha (IND), Thaiba Sanii (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 84.39%, which is 0.07% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by D D Thaisii of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Karong results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.47 Karong (करोंग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Senapati district of Manipur. Karong is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 54019 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 27,630 were male and 26,389 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karong in 2019 was: 955 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 52,295 eligible electors, of which 26,868 were male,25,427 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 50,786 eligible electors, of which 26,236 were male, 24,550 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karong in 2017 was 89. In 2012, there were 33 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, D D Thaisii of INC won in this seat defeating R Yuh Jonathan Tao of BJP by a margin of 4,293 which was 9.74% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 31.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr V Alexander Pao of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating D D Thaisii of INC by a margin of 6,136 votes which was 16.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 58.15% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most number of votes in the 47 Karong Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Karong are: Khoho Siile Anthony (NPF), D. D. Thaisii (INC), R Yuh Jonathan Tao (BJP), J Kumo Sha (IND), Thaiba Sanii (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.39%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 84.32%, while it was 74.13% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Karong went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.47 Karong Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 71. In 2012, there were 67 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.47 Karong comprises of the following areas of Senapati district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Karong constituency, which are: Saikul, Tadubi, Mao, Chingai, Ukhrul. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Karong is approximately 8101 square kilometeres.

Advertisement

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karong is: 25°17’10.3"N 94°10’59.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Karong results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.