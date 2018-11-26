English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kartarpur Corridor: Punjab Minister Covers CM Amarinder Singh's Name on Foundation Stone With Black Tape
Punjab minister SS Randhawa said that he stuck black tape to protest inclusion of Parkash Singh Badal's and Sukhbir Singh Badal's names on the foundation stone.
SS Randhawa pasting black tape on ministers' names engraved on foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor (Image tweeted by ANI)
New Delhi: The row over Kartarpur corridor refuses to die down even on the day of stone-laying. Hours ahead of the ceremony, Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa pasted black tape on his, chief minister Amarinder Singh and other Punjab ministers' names engraved on the foundation stone.
"I have done this to protest inclusion of Parkash Singh Badal's and Sukhbir Singh Badal's names on the foundation stone. Why are their names here? They are not a part of the executive. It's not a BJP-Akali event," Randhawa said.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib road corridor up to international border with Pakistan in Mann village in Gurdaspur on Monday.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh will be present on the occasion.
To mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birth anniversary in 2019, the government had on November 22 decided to build the Kartarpur road corridor up to international border between India and Pakistan as an integrated development project.
The construction of the corridor has also kept Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in headlines lately.
The minister has been surrounded by controversies ever since he visited Pakistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sidhu's hug with General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the event hit headlines, which he termed a "spontaneous reaction" after he was informed about Pakistan's effort to build the corridor.
The corridor will let Sikh pilgrims visit the iconic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur on the banks of river Ravi in Pakistan. This corridor will be a historical landmark between India and Pakistan and will also boost tourism as more pilgrims would visit the holy shrine throughout the year between two countries, the statement said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
