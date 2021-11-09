Kartarpur Corridor Marks Second Anniversary Today; Movement of Pilgrims Still Suspended Due to Covid

The opening of the Kartarpur corridor on Tuesday marked its second anniversary. The 4.7-kilometer-long corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district in Punjab with historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, was thrown open on November 9 in 2019.

However, the movement of pilgrims to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor was suspended since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the neighbouring country banned all travel from India citing the surge in cases in April this year. India signed the Kartarpur corridor agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019.

Under the pact, Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round-the-year visa-free travel through the Kartarpur corridor to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, one of the most revered shrines of Sikhs, in Pakistan.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today reached Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur and tweeted, “Going to Dera Baba Nanak for ardas for Kartarpur Corridor reopening … Dhan Dhan Baba Nanak."

Going to Dera Baba Nanak for ardas for Kartarpur Corridor reopening … Dhan Dhan Baba Nanak 🙏— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 9, 2021

On November 9, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the portion of the corridor falling on the Indian side while his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan inaugurated the corridor’s part on the Pakistani side, three days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.