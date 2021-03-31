Karunagappally Candidate List: Key Contests in Karunagappally Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Karunagappally Assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Karunagappally seat is part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections R.Ramachandran of CPI won from this seat beating C.R.Mahesh of INC by a margin of 1,759 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections C. Divakaran of CPI won from this this constituency defeating Adv. A. N. Rajanbabu of JPSS by a margin of 14,522 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alappuzha Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Karunagappally Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Karunagapally constituency are: R. Ramachandran of CPI, C. R. Mahesh of CONG, Bitty Sudheer of BJP