Karunagappally Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

116. Karunagappally (करुनागप्पल्ली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kollam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Karunagappally is part of 15. Alappuzha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.77%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,13,993 eligible electors, of which 1,03,926 were male, 1,10,066 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karunagappally in 2021 is 1059.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,04,539 eligible electors, of which 99,297 were male, 1,05,242 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,552 eligible electors, of which 87,640 were male, 94,868 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karunagappally in 2016 was 1,295. In 2011, there were 933.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, R.Ramachandran of CPI won in this seat by defeating C.R.Mahesh of INC by a margin of 1,759 votes which was 1.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 43.06% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, C. Divakaran of CPI won in this seat defeating Adv. A. N. Rajanbabu of JPSS by a margin of 14,522 votes which was 10.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 50.13% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 116. Karunagappally Assembly segment of Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Karunagappally are: Bitty Sudheer (BJP), C R Mahesh (INC), R Ramachandran (CPI), Bhargavan S (SUCOIC), Madhu (ADHRMP), Adv Sumayya Najeeb (SDPOI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.76%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.37%, while it was 75.51% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 116. Karunagappally constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 162. In 2011 there were 162 polling stations.

EXTENT:

116. Karunagappally constituency comprises of the following areas of Kollam district of Kerala: Alappad, Clappana, Kulasekharapuram, Oachira, Thazhava, Thodiyoor and Karunagappally Panchayats in Karunagappally Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kollam.

The total area covered by Karunagappally is 111 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Karunagappally is: 9°05’06.7"N 76°32’13.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Karunagappally results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam