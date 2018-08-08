Karunanidhi Burial at Marina LIVE: Dravidian Icon Laid to Rest Next to Anna and Amma, Chennai Bids Teary Farewell

Read More

Dravidian icon and DMK chief M Karunanidhi made his final journey from Rajaji Hall to Marina Beach to take his final resting place alongside Jayalalithaa, DMK founder CN Annadurai and MGR. Draped in a tricolour, the five-time chief minister was taken for his burial in an open procession. A sea of supporters lined up along the route to catch a final glimpse of the departed leader and chanted slogans for their Thalaivar. Sobbing family members, including the late leader's sons M K Stalin and Tamizharasu, followed them. The commotion outside Rajaji Hall had led to the death of a 60-year-old woman and an elderly man as the crowds became restless in line to pay their last respects to the DMK patriarch in the afternoon. The Kalaignar’s heir and DMK Working President MK Stalin appealed for calm and security personnel tried to keep order as the bereaved family geared up for the funeral procession to Marina beach. DMK leader A Raja was among the first to reach Marina to oversee the preparation to bury Karunanidhi next to his mentor and DMK founder CN Annadurai. Karunanidhi will be buried at Anna Salai complex in the evening after his party won a legal challenge to the AIADMK government’s denial of permission. Former chief minister MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa are also buried at the iconic complex. Leaders cutting across political lines and several film personalities have paid their last respects to the Dravidian icon at Rajaji Hall.