Karunanidhi Too Didn’t Allow MGR’s Wife to be Buried at Marina: EPS Govt

In the ongoing legal battle launched by the DMK to get permission to bury party patriarch M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach’s 'Anna Square', the Tamil Nadu government has filed its counter affidavit.The counter affidavit mentions the case of Janaki Ramachandran, wife of the late MG Ramachandran. Janaki was also the CM of Tamil Nadu for 100 days before her cabinet was dissolved by the Centre for failing to maintain law and order.According to the state government affidavit, after Janaki’s death in 1996, then chief minister Karunanidhi had followed the protocol as listed by the government of India. Further, the government has mentioned that as of now, there are three Dravidian icons on Marina — Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa.Tamil Nadu government's counter affidavit says that at present the land allocated for Karunanidhi’s burial is two acres and it is "the largest piece of land allocated". "It is important to note that there have been other freedom fighters who have been allocated space in the said campus in so far as Thiru Kamarajar is concerned that his last rites that has been performed at the said place with all state honour and copy of publication is filed with in," the affidavit read."It is understood that the petitioner is wantonly feigning ignorance of the reason given regarding the allocation of the said place demanded,” it further said.It is submitted that there is a clear instruction and policy issued by the government of India under Ministry of Home Affairs titled “instructions regarding actions to be taken regarding death of dignitaries”.It is very relevant to note, the affidavit says, in the present context that all the above leaders had passed away during their time as chief ministers.“However, in so far as former chief ministers, they have always been provided, if they made a request or by decision of the government, at the Gandhi memorial campus at Sardar Patel Road. Some of the former CMs who have been laid to rest at the Gandhi memorial are Thiru Rajagopalachari, Thiru K Kamarajar and Thiru M Bhaktavachalam (sic),” the state government argued in the affidavit.