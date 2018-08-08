English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karunanidhi Too Didn’t Allow MGR’s Wife to be Buried at Marina: EPS Govt
In its counter affidavit, the Tamil Nadu government has also cited that all three leaders buried at Marina — Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa — were sitting CMs at the time of death.
MG Ramachandran and his wife Janaki, who was Tamil Nadu CM for 100 days.
Loading...
Chennai: In the ongoing legal battle launched by the DMK to get permission to bury party patriarch M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach’s 'Anna Square', the Tamil Nadu government has filed its counter affidavit.
The counter affidavit mentions the case of Janaki Ramachandran, wife of the late MG Ramachandran. Janaki was also the CM of Tamil Nadu for 100 days before her cabinet was dissolved by the Centre for failing to maintain law and order.
According to the state government affidavit, after Janaki’s death in 1996, then chief minister Karunanidhi had followed the protocol as listed by the government of India. Further, the government has mentioned that as of now, there are three Dravidian icons on Marina — Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa.
Tamil Nadu government's counter affidavit says that at present the land allocated for Karunanidhi’s burial is two acres and it is "the largest piece of land allocated". "It is important to note that there have been other freedom fighters who have been allocated space in the said campus in so far as Thiru Kamarajar is concerned that his last rites that has been performed at the said place with all state honour and copy of publication is filed with in," the affidavit read.
"It is understood that the petitioner is wantonly feigning ignorance of the reason given regarding the allocation of the said place demanded,” it further said.
It is submitted that there is a clear instruction and policy issued by the government of India under Ministry of Home Affairs titled “instructions regarding actions to be taken regarding death of dignitaries”.
It is very relevant to note, the affidavit says, in the present context that all the above leaders had passed away during their time as chief ministers.
“However, in so far as former chief ministers, they have always been provided, if they made a request or by decision of the government, at the Gandhi memorial campus at Sardar Patel Road. Some of the former CMs who have been laid to rest at the Gandhi memorial are Thiru Rajagopalachari, Thiru K Kamarajar and Thiru M Bhaktavachalam (sic),” the state government argued in the affidavit.
Also Watch
The counter affidavit mentions the case of Janaki Ramachandran, wife of the late MG Ramachandran. Janaki was also the CM of Tamil Nadu for 100 days before her cabinet was dissolved by the Centre for failing to maintain law and order.
According to the state government affidavit, after Janaki’s death in 1996, then chief minister Karunanidhi had followed the protocol as listed by the government of India. Further, the government has mentioned that as of now, there are three Dravidian icons on Marina — Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa.
Tamil Nadu government's counter affidavit says that at present the land allocated for Karunanidhi’s burial is two acres and it is "the largest piece of land allocated". "It is important to note that there have been other freedom fighters who have been allocated space in the said campus in so far as Thiru Kamarajar is concerned that his last rites that has been performed at the said place with all state honour and copy of publication is filed with in," the affidavit read.
"It is understood that the petitioner is wantonly feigning ignorance of the reason given regarding the allocation of the said place demanded,” it further said.
It is submitted that there is a clear instruction and policy issued by the government of India under Ministry of Home Affairs titled “instructions regarding actions to be taken regarding death of dignitaries”.
It is very relevant to note, the affidavit says, in the present context that all the above leaders had passed away during their time as chief ministers.
“However, in so far as former chief ministers, they have always been provided, if they made a request or by decision of the government, at the Gandhi memorial campus at Sardar Patel Road. Some of the former CMs who have been laid to rest at the Gandhi memorial are Thiru Rajagopalachari, Thiru K Kamarajar and Thiru M Bhaktavachalam (sic),” the state government argued in the affidavit.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Friday 27 July , 2018 M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- After Attending Nick Jonas' Singapore Gig, Priyanka Chopra Returns Home, Begins Shooting The Sky is Pink
- Watch Indian Air Force MIG 29 Fighter Jet Beat Lamborghini Huracan Supercar in a Drag Race [Video]
- RIP Kalaignar: Indian Film Industry Pays Tribute to M Karunanidhi
- The InfoWars Purge Shows Tech Companies Can no Longer be Outwitted With Content
- The Public Breastfeeding Taboo: What Makes Indian Men Uncomfortable Around Breasts and Babies?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...