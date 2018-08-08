GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karunanidhi Funeral LIVE: HC Resumes Hearing DMK Plea for Marina Burial, Forces on Standby Outside Rajaji Hall

News18.com | August 8, 2018, 8:24 AM IST
Event Highlights

Karunanidhi burial live updates: Rapid Action Force has been deployed outside Chennai’s Rajaji Hall, where DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s body has been kept in state, as the Madras High Court resumes hearing DMK challenge to the AIADMK government’s denial of permission to bury the Kalaignar at Marina beach. The mausoleum complex at the beach is where the Dravidian icon’s mentor CN Annadurai, friend-turned-foe MG Ramachandran and rival J Jayalalithaa have been laid to rest. The Kalaignar, as Karunanidhi was fondly known, passed away aged 94 yesterday and his Tricolour-draped body has been kept in state at Rajaji Hall. Several film stars and politicians, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Rajinikanth and TTV Dinakaran, have paid respects to the five-time CM and a host of other leaders from across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are scheduled to arrive to express condolence. In a special late night hearing, the DMK’s counsel had questioned the government's legal ground for not allotting space to bury Karunanidhi at Marina. In his letter to the CM, DMK working president and Karunanidhi’s political heir MK Stalin had recalled his father’s long public life and sought space inside the mausoleum complex of Karunanidhi’s mentor Annadurai. Citing paucity of space at Marina, the AIADMK government has said it is prepared to allot a two-acre site on Sardar Patel Road near the memorials to Rajaji and Kamaraj.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Aug 8, 2018 8:24 am (IST)

RAF team arrives at Rajaji hall, where mortal remains of Karunanidhi have been kept.

Aug 8, 2018 8:20 am (IST)

Case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Govt at Marina beach for M Karunanidhi |  Lawyer of petitioner Traffic Ramaswamy says. "We have no objection to the burial land for Karunanidhi." Acting Chief Justice says to the lawyer, 'Withdraw your case'.

Aug 8, 2018 8:19 am (IST)

Case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Govt at Marina beach for M Karunanidhi | Tamil Nadu Govt files its counter affidavit in the case. Hearing in the matter is underway at Madras High Court.

Aug 8, 2018 8:15 am (IST)

Hearing Begins Over Karunanidhi's Burial Place | Hearing on burial place for Karunanidhi begins in Madras High Court. While Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) wants Karunanidhi to be buried at Marina Beach, where former CM J Jayalalithaa has been rested to peace. However, Chief Minister K Palaniswamy and deputy CM O Panneerselvam say that the place is only "given to sitting CMs".

Aug 8, 2018 8:14 am (IST)

TTV Dinakaran on Karunanidhi's Burial Place Controversy | Savukku Shankar, an independent journalist and critic who works in Tamil Nadu, spoke to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran on the issue of Karunanidhi's burial place. 

Aug 8, 2018 8:10 am (IST)

Karunanidhi Being Paid Last Rites By Dravida Kazhagam | Dravida Kazhagam (DK) leader K Veeramani, along with  party cadres, also paid tributes to M Karunanidhi. The late DMK chief was a part of DK before the party broke and Karunanidhi went ahead to form DMK.

Aug 8, 2018 8:06 am (IST)

P Chidambaram Pays Respects to M Karunanidhi | Earlier in the day, Congress leader P Chidambaram paid last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's CIT Colony.

Aug 8, 2018 8:04 am (IST)

Karunanidhi in Tricolour and Trademark Dark Yellow Glasses | Karunanidhi’s body has been wrapped in tricolour, wearing the trademark dark yellow glasses. Armed forces personnel have been deployed as bigwigs arrive to pay last respects to former Tamil Nadu chief minister at Rajaji Hall.

Aug 8, 2018 8:00 am (IST)

Karunanidhi Being Paid Respects By Actor Rajinikanth | Actor Rajinikanth paid his respects to Karunanidhi, along with wife Latha, his daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Dhanush. 

Aug 8, 2018 7:58 am (IST)

The iconic Murasoli Tamil newspaper that was founded by 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi on August 10, 1942 has as on its masthead the bull-taming sport Jallikattu.

Aug 8, 2018 7:57 am (IST)

Karunanidhi (Kalaignar) Being Paid Last Respects By Actors | Actors Sivakumar and Surya pay homage to late DMK chief Karunanidhi, reports The Hindu. They quoted Sivakumar as saying that Karunanidhi "reigned in the fields of art, litertature and politics". Actors Ajith and Shalini too arrive to pay their respects, along with actors Prabhu, his brother producer Ramkumar and actor Kushboo.

Aug 8, 2018 7:54 am (IST)

Karunanidhi Being Paid Last Respects By TN Governor | Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.

Aug 8, 2018 7:53 am (IST)

Hearing on Karunanidhi's Burial Place to Begin in 15 Minutes | Tamil Nadu Government Counsel CS Vaidyanathan, Additional AG PH Arvindh Pandian and SR Rajagopal arrive at Madras high court for 8am hearing. DMK lawyers have already reached the court. Hearing to begin in 15 minutes.

Aug 8, 2018 7:51 am (IST)

Denying Karunanidhi Burial Place is Political Vendetta: DMK Lawyer | DMK lawyer A Saravanan alleges that denying a burial place for late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi is "a political vendetta". "The judge told us yesterday that the order will be passed at 8:30 am," he says. The Tamil Nadu government rejected the request that was made by Karunanidhi’s political heir MK Stalin — to grant him a burial and a memorial on the Marina beach — creating a furore among DMK supporters and setting the stage for a courtroom battle. 

Aug 8, 2018 7:47 am (IST)

The DMK wants Kalaignar to be laid to rest, and his memorial built, next to his mentor Anna's Samadhi at the Anna square on Marina beach.

Aug 8, 2018 7:47 am (IST)

DMK Laywer on Karunanidhi's Last Rights | DMK lawyer A Saravanan says that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has to right to decide to the last rights of the late party chief M Karunanidhi. "Our leader has a right. The government can't simply hide behind the law. EPS-OPS government knows these petitions will be challenged. The government lawyer as filed such a vague order that denies legal right to our leader," Saravanan says.

Aug 8, 2018 7:43 am (IST)

Karunanidhi's Death Has Come as a Shock to Me, Says Deve Gowda | "Karunanidhi showed the way for regional parties. He was not just a regional leader, he was a national leader. His passing away has come as a shock to me," says JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Aug 8, 2018 7:34 am (IST)

Senior journalists who have reported on the DMK for decades are filled with anecdotes of M Karunanidhi's humour, accessibility to journalists and responses to difficult questions.

Aug 8, 2018 7:34 am (IST)

Karunanidhi Made it Possible for Manmohan Singh to Complete 10 years as PM: Deve Gowda | "We have seen how over the last 50 years Karunanidhi has held his party together. No one ever quit his party. It was because of him that Manmohan Singh was able to complete 10 years as Prime Minister," says JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Aug 8, 2018 7:32 am (IST)

Swarm of supporters outside Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi are kept.

Aug 8, 2018 7:31 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.

Aug 8, 2018 7:30 am (IST)

PM Likely to Arrive at 11 am | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Chennai at 11 am to pay last rites to former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Aug 8, 2018 7:26 am (IST)

E Palaniswami at Rajaji Hall, Where Karunanidhi's Mortal Remains Have Been Kept | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami pays condolences to the family of Karunanidhi, says that the death of Kalaignar is "a big loss for Tamil Nadu". All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) top brass has arrived at Rajaji hall along with Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam.

Aug 8, 2018 7:24 am (IST)

Tripura Governor on Karunanidhi's demise | Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy pays condolences to "the people of Tamil Nadu" and late "M Karunanidhi".

Aug 8, 2018 7:14 am (IST)

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam have arrived at Rajaji Hall to pay their respect to Karunanidhi. The CM expressed his condolenses and said, “My condolences to the family of Karunanidhi...Karunanidhi's death is a big loss for Tamil Nadu.”

Aug 8, 2018 1:55 am (IST)

Rajinikanth reached Karunanidhi's residence late on Tuesday night but had to return without seeing the Dravidian politics stalwart.

Aug 8, 2018 1:39 am (IST)

DMK lawyer A Saravanan says the Tamil Nadu govt lawyers are making political statements in the hearing instead of citing legal hurdles in granting 6 feet of space to bury Karunanidhi at the Marina Beach.

Aug 8, 2018 1:36 am (IST)

Karunanidhi's body is about to reach the CIT colony residence of the family while lawyers come out of the Madras HC acting chief justice's residence after the hearing was adjourned till 8 am tomorrow morning.

Aug 8, 2018 1:28 am (IST)

Mortal remains of Karunanidhi being moved to the CIT residence. (PTI Photo)

Aug 8, 2018 1:24 am (IST)

Karunanidhi's body is now being moved to the family's CIT Colony residence right now. It is getting extremely difficult for the police to maintain the crowd and make way for the ambulance carrying Karunanidhi's mortal remains to proceed.

