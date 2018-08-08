Karunanidhi Funeral LIVE: HC Resumes Hearing DMK Plea for Marina Burial, Forces on Standby Outside Rajaji Hall

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Hearing Begins Over Karunanidhi's Burial Place | Hearing on burial place for Karunanidhi begins in Madras High Court. While Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) wants Karunanidhi to be buried at Marina Beach, where former CM J Jayalalithaa has been rested to peace. However, Chief Minister K Palaniswamy and deputy CM O Panneerselvam say that the place is only "given to sitting CMs".
TTV Dinakaran on Karunanidhi's Burial Place Controversy | Savukku Shankar, an independent journalist and critic who works in Tamil Nadu, spoke to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran on the issue of Karunanidhi's burial place.
TTV Dinakaran : I don’t want to comment on giving space to Kalaignar at Marina. This is not the time to politics. Karunanidhi is a tall leader. It would not be appropriate to comment on it, since, the MHC has seized of the matter at 8 am. I hope things will be fine— Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) August 8, 2018
P Chidambaram Pays Respects to M Karunanidhi | Earlier in the day, Congress leader P Chidambaram paid last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's CIT Colony.
Congress leader P Chidambaram pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's CIT Colony pic.twitter.com/otOhPS1qS9— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018
Karunanidhi Being Paid Respects By Actor Rajinikanth | Actor Rajinikanth paid his respects to Karunanidhi, along with wife Latha, his daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Dhanush.
Rajinikanth, Dhanush pay last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall pic.twitter.com/L5aLRf9rxz— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
CLICK TO READ | M Karunanidhi: Dravidian Juggernaut Who Never Lost an Election
The iconic Murasoli Tamil newspaper that was founded by 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi on August 10, 1942 has as on its masthead the bull-taming sport Jallikattu.
Karunanidhi (Kalaignar) Being Paid Last Respects By Actors | Actors Sivakumar and Surya pay homage to late DMK chief Karunanidhi, reports The Hindu. They quoted Sivakumar as saying that Karunanidhi "reigned in the fields of art, litertature and politics". Actors Ajith and Shalini too arrive to pay their respects, along with actors Prabhu, his brother producer Ramkumar and actor Kushboo.
Karunanidhi Being Paid Last Respects By TN Governor | Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. pic.twitter.com/Hkn17QkMo0— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
Denying Karunanidhi Burial Place is Political Vendetta: DMK Lawyer | DMK lawyer A Saravanan alleges that denying a burial place for late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi is "a political vendetta". "The judge told us yesterday that the order will be passed at 8:30 am," he says. The Tamil Nadu government rejected the request that was made by Karunanidhi’s political heir MK Stalin — to grant him a burial and a memorial on the Marina beach — creating a furore among DMK supporters and setting the stage for a courtroom battle.
CLICK TO READ | Politics After Death: What is the Controversy Over Karunanidhi's Burial at Chennai's Marina Beach
The DMK wants Kalaignar to be laid to rest, and his memorial built, next to his mentor Anna's Samadhi at the Anna square on Marina beach.
DMK Laywer on Karunanidhi's Last Rights | DMK lawyer A Saravanan says that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has to right to decide to the last rights of the late party chief M Karunanidhi. "Our leader has a right. The government can't simply hide behind the law. EPS-OPS government knows these petitions will be challenged. The government lawyer as filed such a vague order that denies legal right to our leader," Saravanan says.
CLICK TO READ | Curtains Fall on the Script Writer, But His Dravidian Screenplay Continues
Senior journalists who have reported on the DMK for decades are filled with anecdotes of M Karunanidhi's humour, accessibility to journalists and responses to difficult questions.
Karunanidhi Made it Possible for Manmohan Singh to Complete 10 years as PM: Deve Gowda | "We have seen how over the last 50 years Karunanidhi has held his party together. No one ever quit his party. It was because of him that Manmohan Singh was able to complete 10 years as Prime Minister," says JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.
Swarm of supporters outside Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi are kept.
#Visuals from Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi are kept. pic.twitter.com/D4XsRHTd81— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy & Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi are kept. pic.twitter.com/WPcwZfWrPN— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
E Palaniswami at Rajaji Hall, Where Karunanidhi's Mortal Remains Have Been Kept | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami pays condolences to the family of Karunanidhi, says that the death of Kalaignar is "a big loss for Tamil Nadu". All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) top brass has arrived at Rajaji hall along with Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam.
Tripura Governor on Karunanidhi's demise | Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy pays condolences to "the people of Tamil Nadu" and late "M Karunanidhi".
My condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu,his party and family on the death of M Karunanidhi— Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) August 8, 2018
READ | Rajinikanth Fails to Get Past Crowd at Karunanidhi Residence as Mamata Pays Last Respects
Rajinikanth reached Karunanidhi's residence late on Tuesday night but had to return without seeing the Dravidian politics stalwart.
-
06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 184/520.0 overs 135/717.1 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
-
05 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SA vs SL 363/750.0 overs 285/1045.2 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
-
05 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 171/520.0 overs 159/920.0 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
-
03 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands NEP vs NED 216/1048.5 overs 215/1050.0 oversNepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
-
01 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands NED vs NEP 189/1047.4 overs 134/1041.5 oversNetherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs