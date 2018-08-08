Karunanidhi Funeral LIVE: PM Modi Pays Last Respects, Meets Kalaignar's Family After HC Allows Marina Burial

Karunanidhi burial live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Rajaji Hall in Chennai to pay last respects to DMK patriarch Karunanidhi moments after the Madras High Court allowed the Dravidian icon to be buried next to his mentor CN Annadurai at Marina Beach. The verdict prompted emotional scenes among family members who are gathered near Karunanidhi’s Tricolour-draped body. The crowd, however, is getting restless to pay tributes with some breaching police barricades. The AIADMK government had denied permission for Karunanidhi, who passed away aged 94 yesterday, to be buried next to Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa at the iconic mausoleum complex, saying he was not a sitting CM. Citing that he too had denied permission for MGR’s wife Janaki to be buried at Marina, the EPS government instead offered a two-acre site on Sardar Patel Road near the memorials to Rajaji and Kamaraj. The DMK in its plea said no rule said only a sitting CM could be buried near Anna Salai and cited Karunanidhi’s long and eventful political journey. Among those who paid respects to the five-time CM are Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. A host of other leaders from across the country, including Prime Minister Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are scheduled to arrive to express condolence. Both houses of Parliament, meanwhile, will be adjourned for the day after paying tributes to Karunanidhi.



Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Aug 8, 2018 11:15 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and daughter of late M Karunanidhi as Kanimozhi leads him to the area where mortal remains of late leader are kept. PM Modi lays a wreath and fold his hands while paying tribute.

Aug 8, 2018 11:13 am (IST) PM Modi Pays Last Respects to Karunanidhi | Prime Minister arrives at Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to M Karunanidhi.

Aug 8, 2018 11:11 am (IST) DMK Lawyer on Madras High Court Granting Karunanidhi Burial Place at Marina Beach | "The judges have directed what the government has done its discrimination, and the order was in our favour. Its a great relief for us, Its a huge moment for DMK," DMK lawyer A Saravanan says, adding that Tamil Nadu state lawyer's arguments were discriminatory.

Aug 8, 2018 11:09 am (IST) Karunanidhi's Mortal Remains in Rajaji Hall | Some supporters have managed to enter Rajaji Hall after climbing up the compound hall.

Aug 8, 2018 11:06 am (IST) DMK supporters celebrate following Madras High Court's verdict to allow the burial of former CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach. Tamil Nadu: DMK supporters celebrate following Madras High Court's verdict to allow the burial of former CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach. Visuals from Rajaji Hall (pic 1 & 3) and outside Madras High Court (pic 2) pic.twitter.com/nlB8KS5Iaf — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 11:05 am (IST) MK Stalin breaks down after Madras High Court's verdict to allow the burial of former CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach. Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin breaks down after Madras High Court's verdict to allow the burial of former CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach. pic.twitter.com/rzgJ4h4fG4 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 11:04 am (IST) Former General Secretary of CPI(M), Prakash Karat, pays respects to Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.

Aug 8, 2018 11:02 am (IST) A man tries to climb the compound wall of Rajaji Hall in Chennai as police tries to bring him down.

Aug 8, 2018 10:59 am (IST) Unruly Crowd Try to Climb Rajaji Hall Compound Wall | Crowds outside Rajaji Hall has gone berserk. After breaking barricades, they are now climbing the compound walls to enter the area where mortal remains of Karunanidhi are kept.

Aug 8, 2018 10:57 am (IST) Parliament to be Adjourned After Paying Tributes to Karunanidhi | Senior political editor of CNN-News18 Pallavi Ghosh reports that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned today after paying tribute to Karunanidhi. Both Houses of Parliament to be adjourned today after paying tribute to Karunanidhi — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 10:54 am (IST) Subramanian Swamy defends EPS-OPS on Karunanidhi Burial Row | "AIADMK was sticking to the circular it issued. It was Karunanidhi who had issued the circular issued initially to not have anymore burials at Marina," says BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, adding that the Madras High Court has taken into consideration the people's sentiment.

Aug 8, 2018 10:51 am (IST) Karunanidhi supporters outside Rajaji Hall welcome Madras High Court order, allowing the late leader to be buried at Marina Beach, next to his mentor Annadurai.

Aug 8, 2018 10:45 am (IST) Karunanidhi to be Buried at Marina Beach | Madras High Court allows Karunanidhi's body to be buried at Marina Beach. Stalin breaks down outside Rajaji Hall on receiving the news, while Karunanidhi supporters raise slogans amid high court relief. A Raja and Kanimozhi also have tears in their eyes.

Aug 8, 2018 10:42 am (IST) Karunanidhi's Family Tree | Another Twitter user posts the family tree of late M Karunanidhi created by News18. கருணாநிதி குடும்பம்#Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/XLJQmoNBEc — கட்டுமரம் கரை ஒதுங்கியது 😢 😢 (@kowshik_ajith) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 10:41 am (IST) Karunanidhi supporters tweet demanding former DMK chief be rested in peace at Marina Beach. If the place in Marina is the highest respect for the demise of a great leader who fought for social justice, Equality,women empowerment, upliftment of poor & overall development of Tamil nadu..



Kalaignar Karunanidhi deserves the most than anybody else in Marina..#Karunanidhi — நன்றி மு.க. 🙏🙏 (@Schizosurgeon) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 10:37 am (IST) Secretary-General of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Vaiko is inside Rajaji Hall to pay respects to Karunanidhi. Actors Vishal, Nandha and Suhasini Maniratnam also paid tributes to the veteran leader.

Aug 8, 2018 10:35 am (IST) PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai to pay last respects to DMK chief M Karunandhi. #TamilNadu: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai to pay last respects to DMK chief M #Karunandhi. pic.twitter.com/6FWth7AZnZ — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

Aug 8, 2018 10:33 am (IST) Karunandhi supporters outside Rajaji Hall breach barricades. More than 25,000 people are present there.

Aug 8, 2018 10:30 am (IST) PM Arrives in Chennai | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Chennai Airport to pay last respects to late Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Aug 8, 2018 10:28 am (IST) Madras High Court on Karunanidhi's Burial Place | Arguments over in Madras High Court. Acting Chief Justice begins dictating orders in DMK RS Bharathi’s plea for place for Karunanidhi in Marina.

Aug 8, 2018 10:28 am (IST) Traffic Affected As Karunanidhi Supporters Throng Rajaji Hall | The roads leading to Rajaji Salai, namely Deputy Mayor Kabalamurthy Road, Swami Sivananda Salai, Walajah Road, and Pallavan Salai have been closed to traffic, reports The Hindu. The DMK supporters were seen ferrying people from Chennai Central railway station to Rajaji Hall. The Chennai suburban trains and Metro continue to ply, but MTC buses have reduced their services.

Aug 8, 2018 10:25 am (IST) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Karunanidhi's Demise | Spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also pays condolences to Karunanidhi (Kalaignar). "A political poet with a sense of humour, Karunanidhi played a unique role in Tamil politics. He cared for his people and kept them together through difficult times," Shankar says.

Aug 8, 2018 10:23 am (IST) AR Rahman on Karunanidhi's Death | Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman pays condolences. "You may have left this earth but your infectious passion and love for Tamizh will stay and reflect with us forever…Deep Respect," he says on Karunanidhi's demise.

Aug 8, 2018 10:20 am (IST) Family member of Karunanidhi have not approached the Madras High Court, Justice SS Sundar points out to senior counsel P Wilson of DMK.

Aug 8, 2018 10:19 am (IST) Akhilesh Yadav Leaves for Chennai | Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav leaves for Chennai to pay last respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.

Aug 8, 2018 10:17 am (IST) Crowd Breaks Barricades Outside Rajaji Hall | Supporters outside Rajaji Hall, where mortal remains of Karunanidhi are kept, are creating ruckus. The crowd has broken barricades. Police use mild force to send them back.