Karunanidhi Funeral LIVE: PM Modi Pays Last Respects, Meets Kalaignar's Family After HC Allows Marina Burial

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
DMK Lawyer on Madras High Court Granting Karunanidhi Burial Place at Marina Beach | "The judges have directed what the government has done its discrimination, and the order was in our favour. Its a great relief for us, Its a huge moment for DMK," DMK lawyer A Saravanan says, adding that Tamil Nadu state lawyer's arguments were discriminatory.
DMK supporters celebrate following Madras High Court's verdict to allow the burial of former CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach.
MK Stalin breaks down after Madras High Court's verdict to allow the burial of former CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach.
Parliament to be Adjourned After Paying Tributes to Karunanidhi | Senior political editor of CNN-News18 Pallavi Ghosh reports that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned today after paying tribute to Karunanidhi.
Subramanian Swamy defends EPS-OPS on Karunanidhi Burial Row | "AIADMK was sticking to the circular it issued. It was Karunanidhi who had issued the circular issued initially to not have anymore burials at Marina," says BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, adding that the Madras High Court has taken into consideration the people's sentiment.
CLICK TO READ | We Drifted Apart After I Got Karunanidhi's Govt Dismissed in 1991: Subramanian Swamy
New Delhi: The senior BJP MP and former union minister Dr Subramanian Swamy and the DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had shared a stormy relationship.
CLICK TO READ | Karunanidhi Too Didn't Allow MGR's Wife to be Buried at Marina: EPS Govt
In its counter affidavit, the Tamil Nadu government has also cited that all three leaders buried at Marina - Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa - were sitting CMs at the time of death.
Karunanidhi's Family Tree | Another Twitter user posts the family tree of late M Karunanidhi created by News18.
Karunanidhi supporters tweet demanding former DMK chief be rested in peace at Marina Beach.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai to pay last respects to DMK chief M Karunandhi.
A Twitter user lists 'achievements' of late Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi.
Traffic Affected As Karunanidhi Supporters Throng Rajaji Hall | The roads leading to Rajaji Salai, namely Deputy Mayor Kabalamurthy Road, Swami Sivananda Salai, Walajah Road, and Pallavan Salai have been closed to traffic, reports The Hindu. The DMK supporters were seen ferrying people from Chennai Central railway station to Rajaji Hall. The Chennai suburban trains and Metro continue to ply, but MTC buses have reduced their services.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Karunanidhi's Demise | Spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also pays condolences to Karunanidhi (Kalaignar). "A political poet with a sense of humour, Karunanidhi played a unique role in Tamil politics. He cared for his people and kept them together through difficult times," Shankar says.
RAF at Marina Beach | Rapid Action Force has been deployed outside Anna memorial at Marina beach in Chennai. Hearing in the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Governemnt at Marina beach for M Karunanidhi is underway at Madras High Court.
