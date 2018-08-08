Karunanidhi Funeral LIVE: EPS Govt Tried to Belittle Kalaignar, Says Stalin as TN Gears Up for Evening Burial

Karunanidhi burial live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Rajaji Hall in Chennai to pay last respects to DMK patriarch Karunanidhi moments after the Madras High Court allowed the Dravidian icon to be buried next to his mentor CN Annadurai at Marina Beach. The verdict prompted emotional scenes among family members who are gathered near Karunanidhi’s Tricolour-draped body. The crowd, however, is getting restless to pay tributes with some breaching police barricades. The AIADMK government had denied permission for Karunanidhi, who passed away aged 94 yesterday, to be buried next to Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa at the iconic mausoleum complex, saying he was not a sitting CM. Citing that he too had denied permission for MGR’s wife Janaki to be buried at Marina, the EPS government instead offered a two-acre site on Sardar Patel Road near the memorials to Rajaji and Kamaraj. The DMK in its plea said no rule said only a sitting CM could be buried near Anna Salai and cited Karunanidhi’s long and eventful political journey. Among those who paid respects to the five-time CM are Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. A host of other leaders from across the country, including Prime Minister Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, are scheduled to arrive to express condolence. Both houses of Parliament, meanwhile, will be adjourned for the day after paying tributes to Karunanidhi.
The E Palaniswami government had denied permission for the Kalaignar, or artist as Karunanidhi was known, to be buried at the iconic mausoleum complex in Marina, saying he wasn't a sitting CM unlike Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa who were laid to rest there.
RECAP: When Stalin Got Teary-Eyed | Stalin, who was standing by his father’s mortal remains, got teary-eyed and joined his hands thanking everybody present. He was being consoled by his associates and party leaders. At one moment as Stalin seemed overcome with emotion, party leader A Raja put his arms around him. Kanimozhi too was seen consoling her brother. The cadre shouted in relief.
Stalin Addresses DMK Workers Outside Rajaji Hall | "Tamil Nadu government tried to belittle Kalaignar's achievements by not permitting him to be laid to rest at Marina. Whether or not police is providing security to us, I touch your feet (cadres') and humbly request you to maintain calm and slowly vacate the area," Stalin addresses supporters gathered outside Rajaji Hall.
Karunanidhi's casket, which read — 'Man who never rested is now resting'. As crowd creates ruckus outside Rajaji Hall, DMK appeals cadre to maintain peace.
People climb walls in an attempt to enter Rajaji Hall. Police have blocked hall entrance due to presence of huge crowd.
Karunanidhi's supporters march towards Marina Beach, where the late DMK chief will be buried.
Karunanidhi's favorite scripture has been embedded in the casket — 'Man who never rested is now resting'.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had also condoled the death of M Karunanidhi on Tuesday.
News has just come in of the passing of Kalaignar Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a giant of Indian politics as CM of Tamil Nadu & a screenplay writer who gave voice to the Dravidian movement through his immortal dialogues. Tamil politics can never be the same again. RIP.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrives at Chennai airport to pay last respects to M Karunanidhi.
At least 6,000 cadres wait within the premises of Rajaji Hall to catch a glimplse of the mortal remains of late Tamil Nadu leader M Karunanidhi. Police had to use mild force to control the crowd. Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has arrived at Chennai airport.
DMK supporters in Coimbatore get their heads tonsured as mark of respect to Karunanidhi.
Siddaramaiah Arrives in Chennai to Pay Last Respects to Karunanidhi | Former Karnataka chief minister and veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah has arrived in Chennai to pay respects to Karunanidhi. "He was one of the tallest political leader. His demise is a great loss to the nation," says Siddaramaiah.
Events Being Postponed in Wake of Karunanidhi's Death | Tamil Nadu Premier League's Qualifier 1 match between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers has been put off for today due to demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, a Twitter user posts. The next date of the match will be announced later.
RT TNPremierLeague: Today's Qualifier 1 Match between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers, has been abandoned due to demise of former Tamil nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Dr. M Karunanidhi.
Qualifier 1 will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced sh…
Chaos at Rajaji Hall | While supporters now throng the Marina Beach, where Karunanidhi will be laid to rest, the crowd gathered outside Rajaji Hall is raising slogans and waving flags as police personnel try to pacify them. More police officers have been moved in to control the unruly crowd.
The mausoleum complex at the beach is where the Dravidian icon's mentor CN Annadurai, friend-turned-foe MG Ramachandran and rival J Jayalalithaa have been laid to rest.
Sonia Gandhi's Letter to Stalin | "For me Kalaignar's loss is very personal. He was like a father figure to me. We shall never see the like of Kalaignar again and our nation is poorer without his statesmanship," Sonia Gandhi writes an emotional letter to Stalin.
Stalin Pens Moving Poem, Asks Can He Address Karuna as Father | "Just once shall I address you as appa (father)?" asked DMK Working President M K Stalin in a moving poem in memory of his late father and party chief M Karunanidhi, as he noted that he used to call him as 'leader' more often. "I have addressed you as Thalaivare Thalaivare (Leader) more than Appa Appa (Father). Therefore, just once, shall I address you as Appa, leader," Stalin said in the emotional poem written hours after the death of the DMK stalwart. Grieving the loss of his father, Stalin said he used to inform him wherever he goes. "why did you leave without informing this time." "Dear leader, who is intertwined with our thoughts and aspirations, where did you go leaving us behind," Stalin, the political heir apparent of Karunanidhi, said. Stalin asked if Karunanidhi had departed with the contentment that he had done enough for the Tamil community. Seeking the "energy" of Karunanidhi, Stalin vowed to fulfil all his unfulfilled dreams. Further, crores of party supporters yearned once to hear Karunanidhi's famous, trademark statement, "En anbu udanpirappukkale" (my dear brothers), Stalin said. Karunanidhi used to open his public speeches with the trademark line, evoking rapturous applause and cheering by the audience.
The BBC report titled 'M Karunanidhi: The radical wordsmith who shook up Indian politics' detailed Karunanidhi's contribution to the world of cinema and his fight against religious dogma and caste orthodoxies.
RECAP: PM Modi and Stalin While Paying Last Respects to Karunanidhi | PM Narendra Modi with MK Stalin after paying last respects to M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall earlier today.
Jairam Thakur on Karunanidhi's Demise | Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur pays his condolences.
तमिलनाडु के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री एम. करुणानिधि जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार मिला। करुणानिधि जी राजनेता के अलावा पटकथा लेखक एवं साहित्यकार भी थे। जनकल्याण के लिए उनका समर्पण हमेशा याद किया जाएगा।भगवान से प्रार्थना है कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति व शोकग्रस्त परिवार को इस समय शक्ति दें ।
Stalin asked his departed father Karunanidhi as to why he did not say where he was going this time when his habit was always to inform his destination before starting out.
"I was unhappy yesterday, as the Tamil Nadu government did not allow the Marina beach burial. I had called the CM but he was unavailable. I also personally called Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard," says West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.
I was unhappy yesterday, as the govt did not allow the Marina beach burial. I had called the CM but he was unavailable. I also personally called the PM in this regard: WB Mamata Banerjee #Karunanidhipic.twitter.com/X44z9kmVbc