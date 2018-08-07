Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: DMK Chief 'Extremely Critical', Official Events in TN Cancelled for 2 Days

Karunanidhi health updates: DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s condition has seen a significant decline in the last 24 hours, Kauvery Hospital's latest medical bulletin said on Tuesday afternoon as police has been put on high alert across Tamil Nadu. Doctors stated that despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate and his condition is “extremely critical and unstable”. Thousands of Kalaigar’s supporters have gathered outside the hospital, including a large number of women, some failing to control their tears, others waving at the TV cameras, as they pray for a recovery.
Aug 7, 2018 6:34 pm (IST)
According to reports, all cinema halls across Tamil Nadu will remain shut for the next two days as Karunanidhi continues to be critical. Tamil movie Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, which was to be released on Thursday, is apparently being postponed and will be released next week.
Aug 7, 2018 6:25 pm (IST)
A look at the life of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. (Network18 Graphics)
Aug 7, 2018 6:22 pm (IST)
Tamil Nadu government puts all official events on hold for the next two days as emotions run high over the deteriorating health of DMK chief M Karunanidhi.
Aug 7, 2018 6:21 pm (IST)
Security beefed up around Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence as close associates and family members of the DMK chief gather at the house. MK Stalin's wife Durga, Karunanidhi's daughter Selvi have already arrived here.
Aug 7, 2018 6:18 pm (IST)
High alert in Karnataka districts along the Tamil Nadu borders. ADGP (Law & Order) Kamal Pant has ordered the SPs of these districts and Bengaluru City police to be on high alert.
Aug 7, 2018 6:16 pm (IST)
The Thiruchelvan District Magistrate has just issued an order to close all bars and shops by 6pm and report to DM office after closure. The order further asks all supervisors of these shops to not do any bulk sale of liquor.
Aug 7, 2018 6:13 pm (IST)
DMK patriarch Karunanidhi has four sons — MK Stalin, MK Alagiri, MK Muthu and MK Thamizharasu — and two daughters — Kanimozhi and Selvi.
Aug 7, 2018 6:11 pm (IST)
It is for his passion for literature and his contribution to theatre and the film industry that Karunanidhi is fondly referred to as “Kalaignar” (meaning ‘the artist’ in Tamil). Karunanidhi was born on June 3, 1924, in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district into a family with a taste for culture.
Aug 7, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, was shifted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on July 28. Ever since then, he has constantly been under observation in the ICU ward with intermittent phases of deterioration in condition.
The 94-year-old DMK chief Karunanidhi continues to wage a grim battle for life as he continues to be under intensive care for a urinary tract infection that has also caused fever.
Aug 7, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)
On July 29, Karunanidhi's health had suffered another setback triggering tension across Tamil Nadu, however, much to relief of lakhs of supporters across the state, his condition had stabilised only to worsen last night. Now, his condition continues to remain critical and functioning of the DMK patriarch's vital organs continues to pose a challenge for the doctors.
Aug 7, 2018 5:56 pm (IST)
Madurai TASMAC stores being shut down as Karunanidhi's condition remains extremely critical. (Image: Prem Shanker/News18)
Aug 7, 2018 5:53 pm (IST)
The Kauvery Hospital has said in its latest medical bulletin, “There has been significant decline in the clinical condition of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi over the last few hours. Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate. His condition is extremely critical and unstable.”
Aug 7, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)
Supporters gather in large numbers outside the Kauvery Hospital. (Image: PTI)
Aug 7, 2018 5:45 pm (IST)
DMK Chief Karunanidhi’s daughter Selvi reaches the leader’s Gopalapuram residence. She was also in tears like Kanimozhi.
Aug 7, 2018 5:40 pm (IST)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be landing in Chennai at 9:30 pm.
Aug 7, 2018 5:37 pm (IST)
Massive gathering of supporters outside Kauvery Hospital. (Image: Abdul Hameed/News18)
Aug 7, 2018 5:36 pm (IST)
Tamil Nadu government orders the closure of all Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) stores that sell alcohol in the state by 6 PM this evening as authorities brace for the worst. Kauvery Hospital’s latest medical bulletin has said that functioning of Karunanidhi’s vital organs continue to fail, despite all efforts by doctors.
Aug 7, 2018 5:32 pm (IST)
Karunanidhi's daughter and DMK leader Kanimozhi arrives at Kauvery Hospital. She was in tears.
Aug 7, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)
According to News18 India, senior police officials are inspecting Rajaji Hall, a public hall in the heart of Chennai, used for massive social functions.
Aug 7, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)
Extremely chaotic and emotional scenes outside Kauvery Hospital. (Image: News18)
Aug 7, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is on her way to Chennai in an evening flight as news of Karunanidhi's deteriorating health spreads.
Aug 7, 2018 5:24 pm (IST)
Chaotic scenes outside Kauvery Hospital as hundreds and thousands of DMK supporters and fans of Karunanidhi cry and pray for the Kalaignar's recovery. The hospital has, however, reported bad news for the anxious supporters, saying the DMK patriarch's health has suffered a significant decline.
Aug 7, 2018 5:12 pm (IST)
Police outside the Kauvery Hospital have announced that no one will be allowed to enter the hospital now. According to reports, the hospital will not be taking in any other patients for the time being as heavy police presence remains both inside and outside the hospital premises.
Aug 7, 2018 5:11 pm (IST)
DMK patriarch Karunanidhi was admitted to the Kauvery Hosptial on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure. He has been kept under constant observation in the ICU ever since.
Aug 7, 2018 5:10 pm (IST)
Reports suggest another medical bulletin could be issued around 8 pm today as tension continues to grow across Tamil Nadu and police brace for a law and order situation over Karunanidhi's failing health.
Aug 7, 2018 5:03 pm (IST)
More supporters and well wishers continue to gather outside the Kauvery Hospital as Karunanidhi's health suffers further decline. (Image: News18)
Aug 7, 2018 5:01 pm (IST)
Kauvery hospital had said yesterday evening that Karunanidhi's condition had "declined" and keeping his vital organs functioning remained a "challenge". It had said the next 24 hours could be crucial.
Aug 7, 2018 4:58 pm (IST)
Chief Minister Palaniswami held a meeting with top government officials and reviewed the situation as tension simmers across the state over Karunanidhi’s deteriorating health.
Aug 7, 2018 4:57 pm (IST)
Karunanidhi’s son and DMK working president MK Stalin called on Chief Minister K Palaniswami at his residence and held a closed-door meeting with the AIADMK leader for some time.