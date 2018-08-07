Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: DMK Chief's Condition Remains 'Critical', Health Bulletin Expected in 15 Mins

Aug 7, 2018 10:16 am (IST)

'Shocked' by Karunanidhi’s Illness, 21 DMK Cadres Die | The DMK on Wednesday said that 21 of its party workers have died unable to bear the “shock” of the illness and hospitalisation of party chief M Karunanidhi. The party also appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step in view of the 94-year-old former chief minister’s health. “I am deeply depressed to learn that 21 party workers have died unable to bear the shock of party president Kalaignar’s illness (and hospitalisation),” DMK Working President M K Stalin said. The party top leader said he was grieved by such deaths and conveyed his condolences to the next of the kin of the affected families. The identity of the deceased has, however, not been disclosed by him. Stalin, who is also Karunanidhi’s son and his successor in the DMK, asked cadres to realise that he cannot bear the loss of even a single party worker’s life. The principle of “duty, dignity and discipline should be followed making Anna (party founder) and Kalaignar proud,” he said. “No one should take any extreme step that may result in loss of their lives.”