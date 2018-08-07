GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: DMK Chief's Condition Remains 'Critical', Health Bulletin Expected in 15 Mins

News18.com | August 7, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
Karunanidhi: The condition of ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi has "declined" and keeping his vital organs functioning remains a "challenge", Kauvery Hospital said on Monday, indicating the next 24 hours could be crucial.The next health bulletin is expected within 15 minutes. The 94-year-old five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister was being continuously monitored and treated with active medical support, a press release issued by the hospital said. "His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the terse two-paragraph release. Soon after the news of a decline in Karunanidhi's condition spread, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the hospital, including a large number of women, some failing to control their tears, others waving at the TV cameras, preparing for an overnight vigil at the facility in downtown Alwarpet.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Aug 7, 2018 12:58 pm (IST)

Karunanidhi Continues to be on 'Active Support System' | Karunanidhi has been on active medical support since Monday and is being continuously monitored. "His response to medical intervention over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Kauvery Hospital had said.

Aug 7, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)

Vaiko Arrives at Kauvery Hospital to Check on Karunanidhi | Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko is also present at Kauvery Hospital along with Tamil Nadu Congress leader  EVKS Elangovan and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Aug 7, 2018 12:52 pm (IST)

“Ezhundhu vaa thalaiva, ezhundhu vaa.." continues to echo in Alwarpet, where Kauvery Hospital is located, reports The Hindu. Party workers and Karunanidhi's supporters are stationed outside the hospital since last night.

Aug 7, 2018 12:49 pm (IST)

Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of Kauvery Hospital on July 28 after he developed fever due to urinary tract infection and other age-related ailments. Although, the parameters were brought under control by the doctors of Kauvery hospital, he continued to be in the intensive care unit. Later, his son MK Stalin and other senior political leaders announced that the former Tamil Nadu chief minister was "stable". However, last night he was again admitted after his health declined. Since then he continues to remain critical, according to doctors.

Aug 7, 2018 12:45 pm (IST)

Karunanidhi's views can be agreed or disagreed with, but he cannot be ignored, says Kamal Haasan — a veteran of the Tamil film industry whose arrival on the political stage prolongs a famous tradition, one that has produced influential chief ministers. Kamal Haasan, the president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, considers Karunanidhi a "great writer", reports India Today. Indeed, while Karunanidhi's life in politics began when he was just 14, his renown also stems from his work as screenwriter.

Aug 7, 2018 12:40 pm (IST)

Update on Karunanidhi's Health Soon | An update on Karunanidhi's health is likely in the next 15 to 20 minutes. The DMK chief started his political journey when he was 14 years old and has had a long stint in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and is one of the only leaders to have served as a party chief for 50 years. At 94, Karunanidhi is still seen as a leader relevant to contemporary politics.

Aug 7, 2018 12:36 pm (IST)

Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence wears a deserted look as supporters and DMK workers throng Kauvery hospital, where the former Tamil Nadu CM is admitted.

Aug 7, 2018 12:23 pm (IST)

Veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar also took to Twitter to express concern over Karunanidhi's health.

Aug 7, 2018 12:18 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about the ill health of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi in July last week, and prayed for his quick recovery. The Prime Minister also spoke to Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi regarding the same. "Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health," he tweeted.

Aug 7, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

DMK workers gather outside Kauvery Hospital to get updates on the health of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi.

Aug 7, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)

Karunanidhi Supporter Waits for an Update on His Health | A supporter of Karunanidhi anxiously waits outside Kauvery hospital to get an update on DMK chief's health (Picture: Abdul Hameed)

Aug 7, 2018 11:57 am (IST)

The DMK patriarch Karunanidhi is on "continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said.

Aug 7, 2018 11:48 am (IST)

As several political leaders visit Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital, police have been deployed round the clock. A Twitter user posts a picture of personnel resting outside the hospital after a hectic day.

Aug 7, 2018 11:27 am (IST)

Supporters outside Chennai's Kauvery Hospital where DMK President M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment. 

Aug 7, 2018 11:21 am (IST)

Puducherry CM Visits Karunanidhi | Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy​ arrives at Kauvery hospital to inquire about Karunanidhi's health. In the last 10 days, a virtual Who's Who of Indian politics - right from President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and leaders from various parties including the BJP, Left and others - visited the hospital to express their wishes for Karunanidhi's speedy recovery.

Aug 7, 2018 10:31 am (IST)

Karunanidhi Supporters Pour Their Hearts Out | One of the woman supporters, waiting outside Kauvery hospital, asks Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin not to worry. "We are like your mothers and fathers. Don't worry, Karunanidhi will be healthy again. The sun will rise soon and take away our pain. Karunanidhi will be the chief minister again," she says.

Aug 7, 2018 10:21 am (IST)

Chaos Outside Kauvery Hospital as Supporters, Journalists Throng Area | Traffic was completely blocked on the road outside Kauvery hospital last night, which slowed down vehicular movement towards the Music Academy and towards CIT Colony/MCTM School from the Eldams Road signal, reported The Hindu. The news report also stated that it was also a 'tough day' for the media as 'onlookers' routinely sneaked in through the barricades and mixed with the journalists.

Aug 7, 2018 10:16 am (IST)

'Shocked' by Karunanidhi’s Illness, 21 DMK Cadres Die | The DMK on Wednesday said that 21 of its party workers have died unable to bear the “shock” of the illness and hospitalisation of party chief M Karunanidhi. The party also appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step in view of the 94-year-old former chief minister’s health. “I am deeply depressed to learn that 21 party workers have died unable to bear the shock of party president Kalaignar’s illness (and hospitalisation),” DMK Working President M K Stalin said. The party top leader said he was grieved by such deaths and conveyed his condolences to the next of the kin of the affected families. The identity of the deceased has, however, not been disclosed by him. Stalin, who is also Karunanidhi’s son and his successor in the DMK, asked cadres to realise that he cannot bear the loss of even a single party worker’s life. The principle of “duty, dignity and discipline should be followed making Anna (party founder) and Kalaignar proud,” he said. “No one should take any extreme step that may result in loss of their lives.”

Aug 7, 2018 10:14 am (IST)

Tears well up a supporter's eyes as he anxiously waits to get an update on Karunanidhi's health outside Kauvery hospital.

Aug 7, 2018 10:12 am (IST)

Kanimozhi Meets DMK Supporters | DMK leader Kanimozhi meets people gathered outside Chennai's Kauvery hospital where her father and former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment.

Aug 7, 2018 10:04 am (IST)

The Supreme Court in 2015 had allowed members of all castes to become priests in all public temples in the state.

Aug 7, 2018 9:59 am (IST)

Dayalu Ammal Visits Husband Karunanidhi | Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal visited Kauvery hospital on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to The Hindi, she visited the DMK chief through the back gate around 2 am, and after nearly 30 minutes, she left the hospital through the front entrance.

Aug 7, 2018 9:56 am (IST)

Karunanidhi 'Not Been Good' Since Morning | Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar, who visited the hospital on Monday, told reporters that Karunanidhi's conditions had not been good since morning. “Doctors are treating him. We will have to pray that he gets better," Times of India quoted Thirunavukkarasar as saying.

Aug 7, 2018 9:51 am (IST)

Crowd Management Measures in Place Outside Kauvery Hospital | Mylapore Deputy Commissioner NK  Mayilvahanan is at the hospital. Crowd management measures are being put in place. According to The Hindu, Luz Church Road has been blocked from Nageshwara Rao park towards Kauvery Hospital. Vehicles are being allowed towards St. Isabel's hospital.

Aug 7, 2018 9:49 am (IST)

Kanimozhi Arrives At Kauvery Hospital to See Father Karunanidhi | Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi and DMK leader A Raja arrive at Kauvery Hospital early on Tuesday, reports The Hindu. Over 1,200 armed reserve policemen are on standby. Already, 400 men have been deployed around the hospital.

Aug 7, 2018 9:37 am (IST)

A veteran politician, Karunanidhi has led an interesting life. He enters his 50th year as the President of the DMK party. This video traces the important landmarks which paved way to the Golden Jubilee .

Aug 7, 2018 9:37 am (IST)

Police Deployment Increased on Eldams Road Junction | Cadres, meanwhile, resumed their 'Ezhunthu Va Thalaiva,' (Get up leader, come) sloganeering and some of them recited his popular Tamil verses. On the other hand, police increased the deployment of its personnel here as the whole of Eldams Road junction at the upscale Alwarpet area teemed with DMK cadres. Stalin and several legislators, including Duraimurugan left the hospital premises by 10.10 PM on Monday.

Aug 7, 2018 9:31 am (IST)

President Kovind Inquires About Karunanidhi's Health | President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday visited ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi at a hospital here and enquired about his health. At the hospital, the President briefly interacted with Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president M K Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi. The President, who arrived in Chennai from Hyderabad, drove directly from the airport to Kauvery Hospital, where the DMK chief is undergoing treatment. "Visited Thiru M Karunanidhi in Chennai, met Kalaignar's family members and doctors and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery," the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said.  Kovind was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. A picture of the President's interaction with the family members of  Karunanidhi was shared on the micro-blogging site. Before winding up his visit, Kovind walked down a few metres and waved at the media and crowd gathered at the hospital.

Aug 7, 2018 9:17 am (IST)

Karunanidhi, 94, was admitted to Kauvery Hospital around 1:30 am. The hospital later issued a statement saying that his blood pressure has been 'stabilised with medical management'.

Aug 7, 2018 9:17 am (IST)

Beeline to Meet Karunanidhi | From Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, several bigwigs have visited Karunanidhi since his health condition deteriorated. Actors, including Prabhu and Nasser, and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien also paid a visit to the hospital. 

DMK cadre have been thronging the hospital where Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment in Chennai. (PTI Photo)
