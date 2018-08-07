Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: DMK Chief's Condition Remains 'Critical', Health Bulletin Expected in 15 Mins

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of Kauvery Hospital on July 28 after he developed fever due to urinary tract infection and other age-related ailments. Although, the parameters were brought under control by the doctors of Kauvery hospital, he continued to be in the intensive care unit. Later, his son MK Stalin and other senior political leaders announced that the former Tamil Nadu chief minister was "stable". However, last night he was again admitted after his health declined. Since then he continues to remain critical, according to doctors.
Karunanidhi's views can be agreed or disagreed with, but he cannot be ignored, says Kamal Haasan — a veteran of the Tamil film industry whose arrival on the political stage prolongs a famous tradition, one that has produced influential chief ministers. Kamal Haasan, the president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, considers Karunanidhi a "great writer", reports India Today. Indeed, while Karunanidhi's life in politics began when he was just 14, his renown also stems from his work as screenwriter.
Update on Karunanidhi's Health Soon | An update on Karunanidhi's health is likely in the next 15 to 20 minutes. The DMK chief started his political journey when he was 14 years old and has had a long stint in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and is one of the only leaders to have served as a party chief for 50 years. At 94, Karunanidhi is still seen as a leader relevant to contemporary politics.
Veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar also took to Twitter to express concern over Karunanidhi's health.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about the ill health of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi in July last week, and prayed for his quick recovery. The Prime Minister also spoke to Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi regarding the same. "Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health," he tweeted.
DMK workers gather outside Kauvery Hospital to get updates on the health of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi.
As several political leaders visit Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital, police have been deployed round the clock. A Twitter user posts a picture of personnel resting outside the hospital after a hectic day.
Supporters outside Chennai's Kauvery Hospital where DMK President M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment.
Puducherry CM Visits Karunanidhi | Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy arrives at Kauvery hospital to inquire about Karunanidhi's health. In the last 10 days, a virtual Who's Who of Indian politics - right from President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and leaders from various parties including the BJP, Left and others - visited the hospital to express their wishes for Karunanidhi's speedy recovery.
Karunanidhi Supporters Pour Their Hearts Out | One of the woman supporters, waiting outside Kauvery hospital, asks Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin not to worry. "We are like your mothers and fathers. Don't worry, Karunanidhi will be healthy again. The sun will rise soon and take away our pain. Karunanidhi will be the chief minister again," she says.
Chaos Outside Kauvery Hospital as Supporters, Journalists Throng Area | Traffic was completely blocked on the road outside Kauvery hospital last night, which slowed down vehicular movement towards the Music Academy and towards CIT Colony/MCTM School from the Eldams Road signal, reported The Hindu. The news report also stated that it was also a 'tough day' for the media as 'onlookers' routinely sneaked in through the barricades and mixed with the journalists.
'Shocked' by Karunanidhi’s Illness, 21 DMK Cadres Die | The DMK on Wednesday said that 21 of its party workers have died unable to bear the “shock” of the illness and hospitalisation of party chief M Karunanidhi. The party also appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step in view of the 94-year-old former chief minister’s health. “I am deeply depressed to learn that 21 party workers have died unable to bear the shock of party president Kalaignar’s illness (and hospitalisation),” DMK Working President M K Stalin said. The party top leader said he was grieved by such deaths and conveyed his condolences to the next of the kin of the affected families. The identity of the deceased has, however, not been disclosed by him. Stalin, who is also Karunanidhi’s son and his successor in the DMK, asked cadres to realise that he cannot bear the loss of even a single party worker’s life. The principle of “duty, dignity and discipline should be followed making Anna (party founder) and Kalaignar proud,” he said. “No one should take any extreme step that may result in loss of their lives.”
Tears well up a supporter's eyes as he anxiously waits to get an update on Karunanidhi's health outside Kauvery hospital.
Kanimozhi Meets DMK Supporters | DMK leader Kanimozhi meets people gathered outside Chennai's Kauvery hospital where her father and former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment.
Dayalu Ammal Visits Husband Karunanidhi | Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal visited Kauvery hospital on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to The Hindi, she visited the DMK chief through the back gate around 2 am, and after nearly 30 minutes, she left the hospital through the front entrance.
Karunanidhi 'Not Been Good' Since Morning | Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S Thirunavukkarasar, who visited the hospital on Monday, told reporters that Karunanidhi's conditions had not been good since morning. “Doctors are treating him. We will have to pray that he gets better," Times of India quoted Thirunavukkarasar as saying.
Crowd Management Measures in Place Outside Kauvery Hospital | Mylapore Deputy Commissioner NK Mayilvahanan is at the hospital. Crowd management measures are being put in place. According to The Hindu, Luz Church Road has been blocked from Nageshwara Rao park towards Kauvery Hospital. Vehicles are being allowed towards St. Isabel's hospital.
Police Deployment Increased on Eldams Road Junction | Cadres, meanwhile, resumed their 'Ezhunthu Va Thalaiva,' (Get up leader, come) sloganeering and some of them recited his popular Tamil verses. On the other hand, police increased the deployment of its personnel here as the whole of Eldams Road junction at the upscale Alwarpet area teemed with DMK cadres. Stalin and several legislators, including Duraimurugan left the hospital premises by 10.10 PM on Monday.
President Kovind Inquires About Karunanidhi's Health | President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday visited ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi at a hospital here and enquired about his health. At the hospital, the President briefly interacted with Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president M K Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi. The President, who arrived in Chennai from Hyderabad, drove directly from the airport to Kauvery Hospital, where the DMK chief is undergoing treatment. "Visited Thiru M Karunanidhi in Chennai, met Kalaignar's family members and doctors and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery," the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Kovind was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. A picture of the President's interaction with the family members of Karunanidhi was shared on the micro-blogging site. Before winding up his visit, Kovind walked down a few metres and waved at the media and crowd gathered at the hospital.
DMK cadre have been thronging the hospital where Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment in Chennai. (PTI Photo)
