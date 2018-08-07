Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: DMK Chief's Health Worsens; Heavy Police Deployment Inside Hospital

Aug 7, 2018 1:13 pm (IST)

RECAP: Depressed Over Kalaignar's Ill-health, Karunanidhi's Supporter 'Ends Life' | A DMK cadre of Kanchapuram in Ettayapuram near Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district allegedly ended his life by consuming poison last Monday as he was depressed over Karunanidhi’s ill health. Ettayapuram police identified the victim as A Selvakumar, 46, a farm labourer. According to a report in The Times of India, it is learnt that his family are DMK loyalists and was stayed in a farm in Ettayapuram. Police quoting his family and friends said that the man was upset over the Karunanidhi’s hospitalisation and shared his grief with them. He fainted upon returning home from Kovilpatti late on Monday night and was rushed to the Ettayapuram government hospital.