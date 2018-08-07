Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: DMK Chief's Health Worsens; Heavy Police Deployment Inside Hospital

Karunanidhi: The condition of ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi 'continues to remain critical', Kauvery Hospital's latest medical bulletin said as heavy police has been deployed inside. The doctors said that is under constant medical observation and on active support. "His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in. Soon after the news of a decline in Karunanidhi's condition spread, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the hospital, including a large number of women, some failing to control their tears, others waving at the TV cameras, preparing for a vigil at the facility in downtown Alwarpet.
Aug 7, 2018 3:42 pm (IST)
Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani wishes for Karunanidhi's speedy recovery, reports Thanthi TV.
Heavy Police Deployment at Kauvery Hospital | A local news channel, Namadhu TV, has tweeted a video, showing police personnel being moved in Kauvery Hospital as Karunanidhi's health remains on the edge.
Karunanidhi Supporter Weeps | A supporter weeps outside Kauvery hospital as the latest medical bulletin states that Karunanidhi is critical.
Aug 7, 2018 3:09 pm (IST)
Karunanidhi's Son Speaks to Tamil Nadu CM for 20 Minutes | Kathir Online, another web portal, states that the meeting between Karunanidhi's son, MK Stalin, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami lasted for about 20 minutes.
Karunanidhi Having Problems in Breathing? | Arasu Seithi, an online news portal, states that DMK leader Karunanidhi was having "issues in breathing". They have quoted doctors as saying that former Tamil Nadu chief minister's health is critical. However, CNN-News18 does not independently verify this detail.
Karunanidhi's Son Meets Tamil Nadu CM | Karunanidhi's son and DMK's working president MK Stalin meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami at Greenways Road in Chennai as former chief minister's condition continues to remain critical.
Aug 7, 2018 2:46 pm (IST)
Aug 7, 2018 2:28 pm (IST)
Karunanidhi Turned 95 Two Months Ago | DMK President and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi turned 95 on June 30 and was greeted warmly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders across the country, cutting across party lines. The mood at his residence in Gopalapuram and the party headquarters here was joyous as a large number of DMK cadres, who had gathered at both the places, cut cakes. A smiling Karunanidhi came out of his house and waved at his fans amid chants of 'Long Live Kalaignar'. Karunanidhi's son and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly MK Stalin, daughter and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and senior leaders of the party greeted him at his house.
Aug 7, 2018 2:22 pm (IST)
Stalin Leave Kauvery Hospital Through Back Gate | CNN-News18 reporter informs that Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin has left Kauvery Hospital through back gate. An hour ago, a medical bulletin on Kalaignar's health was expected. However, the supporters are still awaiting an update.
Aug 7, 2018 2:19 pm (IST)
Karunanidhi's Supporters Outside Kauvery Hospital | DMK supporters continue to gather outside Kauvery Hospital where DMK Chief M Karunanidhi is currently admitted.
Delegation from Sri Lanka Also Visited Karunanidhi | Representatives of Sri Lanka President, Maithripala Sirisena, also visited Kauvery hospital where former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment. They submitted a letter on July 30 from Sirisena to DMK working President MK Stalin wishing speedy recovery to Karunanidhi.
Representatives of Sri Lanka President, Maithripala Sirisena, visited Kauvery hospital where former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment; submitted a letter from Sirisena to DMK working President MK Stalin wishing speedy recovery to Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/33H0EG0KTC
Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party YSRCP has formed a three-member panel to inquire about Karunanidhi's health, according to some reports. The team will be leaving for Chennai soon.
Aug 7, 2018 1:13 pm (IST)
RECAP: Depressed Over Kalaignar's Ill-health, Karunanidhi's Supporter 'Ends Life' | A DMK cadre of Kanchapuram in Ettayapuram near Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district allegedly ended his life by consuming poison last Monday as he was depressed over Karunanidhi’s ill health. Ettayapuram police identified the victim as A Selvakumar, 46, a farm labourer. According to a report in The Times of India, it is learnt that his family are DMK loyalists and was stayed in a farm in Ettayapuram. Police quoting his family and friends said that the man was upset over the Karunanidhi’s hospitalisation and shared his grief with them. He fainted upon returning home from Kovilpatti late on Monday night and was rushed to the Ettayapuram government hospital.
Aug 7, 2018 1:10 pm (IST)
Special Prayers for Karunanidhi | Our Lady of Snows church in Tuticorin had offered special prayers last Tuesday for the speedy recovery of ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi. The cadre lit candles and also distributed food to devotees who had come there to take part in the ongoing 10-day annual festival.
Aug 7, 2018 1:04 pm (IST)
Class 3 'Fan' of 'Grandfather' Karunanidhi | When Michelle Miraclin e-mailed a get-well-soon message for Karunanidhi to the DMK, she didn't expect to be called to the Chennai hospital where he's being treated. But the invitation came — and the Class 3 student joined a growing list of hospital visitors that includes Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. According to a report in India Today. Michelle got to give her greeting card to Karunanidhi's family. When she e-mailed it, she said in an enclosed letter that she liked "Karunanidhi thatha (Tamil for grandfather) very much".
Aug 7, 2018 12:58 pm (IST)
Karunanidhi Continues to be on 'Active Support System' | Karunanidhi has been on active medical support since Monday and is being continuously monitored. "His response to medical intervention over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Kauvery Hospital had said.
Aug 7, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)
Vaiko Arrives at Kauvery Hospital to Check on Karunanidhi | Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko is also present at Kauvery Hospital along with Tamil Nadu Congress leader EVKS Elangovan and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Aug 7, 2018 12:52 pm (IST)
“Ezhundhu vaa thalaiva, ezhundhu vaa.." continues to echo in Alwarpet, where Kauvery Hospital is located, reports The Hindu. Party workers and Karunanidhi's supporters are stationed outside the hospital since last night.
Aug 7, 2018 12:49 pm (IST)
Karunanidhi was admitted to the intensive care unit of Kauvery Hospital on July 28 after he developed fever due to urinary tract infection and other age-related ailments. Although, the parameters were brought under control by the doctors of Kauvery hospital, he continued to be in the intensive care unit. Later, his son MK Stalin and other senior political leaders announced that the former Tamil Nadu chief minister was "stable". However, last night he was again admitted after his health declined. Since then he continues to remain critical, according to doctors.
Aug 7, 2018 12:45 pm (IST)
Karunanidhi's views can be agreed or disagreed with, but he cannot be ignored, says Kamal Haasan — a veteran of the Tamil film industry whose arrival on the political stage prolongs a famous tradition, one that has produced influential chief ministers. Kamal Haasan, the president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, considers Karunanidhi a "great writer", reports India Today. Indeed, while Karunanidhi's life in politics began when he was just 14, his renown also stems from his work as screenwriter.
Aug 7, 2018 12:40 pm (IST)
Update on Karunanidhi's Health Soon | An update on Karunanidhi's health is likely in the next 15 to 20 minutes. The DMK chief started his political journey when he was 14 years old and has had a long stint in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and is one of the only leaders to have served as a party chief for 50 years. At 94, Karunanidhi is still seen as a leader relevant to contemporary politics.
Aug 7, 2018 12:36 pm (IST)
Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence wears a deserted look as supporters and DMK workers throng Kauvery hospital, where the former Tamil Nadu CM is admitted.
Aug 7, 2018 12:23 pm (IST)
Veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar also took to Twitter to express concern over Karunanidhi's health.
So disturbing to hear about @kalaignar89,my prayers for him and his family .
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about the ill health of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi in July last week, and prayed for his quick recovery. The Prime Minister also spoke to Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi regarding the same. "Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health," he tweeted.
Aug 7, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)
DMK workers gather outside Kauvery Hospital to get updates on the health of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi.
Karunanidhi Supporter Waits for an Update on His Health | A supporter of Karunanidhi anxiously waits outside Kauvery hospital to get an update on DMK chief's health (Picture: Abdul Hameed)
Aug 7, 2018 11:57 am (IST)
The DMK patriarch Karunanidhi is on "continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Executive Director of the Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said.
Aug 7, 2018 11:48 am (IST)
As several political leaders visit Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital, police have been deployed round the clock. A Twitter user posts a picture of personnel resting outside the hospital after a hectic day.