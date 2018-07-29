Karunanidhi Health LIVE Updates: Kalaignar Back to Being Critical; All Family Members, DMK Leaders at Hospital

Ninety-four-year-old DMK chief M Karunanidhi, being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, has gone back to being critical. He was shifted to a private hospital from his residence on Saturday due to a sudden dip in blood pressure. Meanwhile, apart from several other politicians, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu landed in Chennai to pay a visit to the ailing DMK patriarch. He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kauvery Hospital. Karunanidhi is continuously being monitored and treated by a panel of expert doctors in the ICU. The DMK has released a photograph, the first after Karunanidhi's hospitalisation, showing Naidu standing beside the Kalaignar in his hospital bed. A number of politicians have landed up in Tamil Nadu and more continue to turn up as Karunanidhi’s health continues to deteriorate.



Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Jul 29, 2018 9:31 pm (IST) Hundreds gather outside Kauvery Hospital as Karunanidhi's health condition takes a sharp dip. (TV grab)

Jul 29, 2018 9:29 pm (IST) Stalin on Friday described his father as an “unshakeable force”. Stalin, the party's working president, took to Twitter to pay tributes to his father, who has been at the party's helm for the last five decades, since the death of its founder and former chief minister CN Annadurai in 1969.

Jul 29, 2018 9:26 pm (IST) On Friday, Kauvery hospital doctors kept the former Tamil Nadu chief minister under 'round the clock' observation. He was treated for fever caused by urinary tract infection.

Jul 29, 2018 9:24 pm (IST) Sources say, Tamil Nadu chief minister Palaniswami has cancelled all his meetings in Salem and will be reaching Chennai late in the night on Sunday.

Jul 29, 2018 9:23 pm (IST) According to doctors at the Kauvery Hospital where M Karunanidhi was admitted on Saturday, his pulse rate has taken a sharp dip.

Jul 29, 2018 9:19 pm (IST) For the past two years, DMK president M Karunanidhi has not been making any public appearance owing to his ill health, but he still holds the top post in the Dravidian party. A few days ago, Karunanidhi underwent a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube to help him in breathing.

Jul 29, 2018 9:13 pm (IST) Tense moments for the DMK family and supporters. #BREAKING - Family members and senior DMK leaders are arriving at the Kauvery hospital, where M #Karunanidhi is admitted. Local news channels claim an announcement is going to be made at 9 pm pic.twitter.com/sNH3lMqUFY — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 29, 2018

Jul 29, 2018 9:08 pm (IST) Security outside Kauvery Hospital tightened as senior politicians across party lines make a beeline at the hospital and huge crowds gather outside to get updates on Karunanidhi's health.

Jul 29, 2018 9:05 pm (IST) The Kauvery Hospital had last issued a health bulletin 24 hours ago, when it had said that DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's condition was stable while he still had a fever on Saturday due to a urinary tract infection. Since then, DMK released a photograph of Karunanidhi lying on an ICU bed with Stalin, Kanimozhi and Venkaiah Naidu standing beside his bed.

Jul 29, 2018 9:01 pm (IST) HEALTH BULLETIN SOON | Kauvery Hospital to come out with its latest health bulletin on Karunanidhi's condition. According to sources, his blood pressure has taken a dip and the Dravidian politics stalwart is very critical now.

Jul 29, 2018 8:57 pm (IST) After receiving the news about Karunanidhi being admitted to hospital, party cadre from various parts of the state poured in there chanting "long live Thalaivar" (leader) and "meendu vaa thalaiva," (come back leader).

Jul 29, 2018 8:55 pm (IST) Earlier, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, too, visited the hospital and enquired about the health of Karunanidhi with hospital authorities, Stalin and other members of the DMK president's family.

Jul 29, 2018 8:54 pm (IST) Karunanidhi's estranged son and former DMK leader M K Alagiri, who was expelled from the party by the DMK chief in January 2014 after a prolonged struggle for power with his younger brother Stalin, also visited his father's house and the hospital.

Jul 29, 2018 8:52 pm (IST) Besides Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, BJP leader Muralidhar Rao and the party's Tamil Nadu unit party president Tamilisai Soundararajan, too, visited Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital on Sunday.

Jul 29, 2018 8:50 pm (IST) DMK working president and Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin rushes back to Kauvery Hospital. All family members of the ailing DMK chief present at the hospital.

Jul 29, 2018 8:49 pm (IST) Odisha MP Baijayant Jay Panda arrives at Kauvery Hospital. PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, too, reaches hospital.

Jul 29, 2018 8:48 pm (IST) Hundreds of DMK supporters brace incessant rain and wait for updates on Karunanidhi's health outside the Kauvery Hospital. (Image: News18)

Jul 29, 2018 8:47 pm (IST) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has arrived at the Kauvery Hospital to visit the critical DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Jul 29, 2018 8:46 pm (IST) All senior DMK leaders and family members have arrived at the Kauvery Hospital to call on Karunanidhi as his health continues to deteriorate.

Jul 29, 2018 8:43 pm (IST) Last night, the Kauvery Hospital had said, "Karunanidhi's health condition continues to remain stable with ongoing active medical support. He is continuously being monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors in the ICU." The 94-year-old DMK president, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kauvery Hospital following a dip in his blood pressure.

Jul 29, 2018 8:42 pm (IST) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today visited Kauvery Hospital in Chennai to inquire about the health condition of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. The DMK, meanwhile, released a photograph, the first after Karunanidhi's hospitalisation early yesterday, showing Naidu standing beside the 94-year-old leader in his hospital bed. Party cadres outside the hospital were enthused by the release of the image.