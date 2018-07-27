Karunanidhi Health Updates LIVE: DMK Chief's Condition Improves, Stalin Says 'Infection Reduced'

Jul 27, 2018 11:45 am (IST)

RECAP on Karunanidhi's 'Popularity' in Tamil Nadu: When Rajinikanth met Kalaignar After Entering Politics | DMK working president MK Stalin had said in January that Tamil Nadu was the cradle of the Dravidian movement, where there was no place for spiritual politics as enunciated by top star Rajinikanth. He made the remark just after the top star called on his father and DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his residence in Chennai, days after announcing his entry into politics. "Let me tell you this is the land of Periyar Anna (Dravidar Kazhagam founder EV Ramasamy Periyar) and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi)... such efforts in the past have ended in a fiasco." Announcing his political debut on December 31 last year, Rajinikanth batted for honesty in politics and good governance. He said "everything needs to be changed" and declared that "spiritual politics" needs to be ushered in, sans shades of any caste or religion with transparency.