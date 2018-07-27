Karunanidhi Health Updates LIVE: DMK Chief's Condition Improves, Stalin Says 'Infection Reduced'

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind wished for speedy recovery of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi, 94-year-old leader's son MK Stalin thanked the two for "offering help". He further said that Kalaignar was getting best medical care and treatment. On Friday, Kauvery hospital doctors kept the former Tamil Nadu chief minister under 'round the clock' observation after his health slightly 'declined'. Karunanidhi is being treated for fever caused by urinary tract infection. Leaders, who visited the 94-year-old leader, said that he is "doing well". Since yesterday several political bigwigs have visited DMK chief's Gopalapuram residence to inquire about his health. Among them were Kamal Haasan, BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Secretary-General Vaiko.
Jul 27, 2018 4:01 pm (IST)
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy prays for Karunanidhi.
Chandrababu Naidu Wishes Karunanidhi Speedy Recovery | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also inquired about the health of DMK president and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi. Naidu wished for speedy recovery of Karunanidhi, who is suffering from urinary tract infection.
Jul 27, 2018 2:53 pm (IST)
Karunanidhi's Health Improves | DMK working president and 94-year-old Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin said that there is a progress in former chief minister's health condition. "His fever has gone down and infection has reduced," he said.
MK Stalin also thanked Communist Party of India Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury and senior CPI leader D Raja for calling up to inquire about Karunanidhi's help. Meanwhile, social activist Traffic K R Ramaswamy also called on DMK chief.
DMK working president and 94-year-old Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin thanks President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister speedy recovery. "I am extremely grateful for their offers of help," he said, adding that his father is getting the 'best' medical care and treatment.
Stalin Asks DMK Workers to be Like Karunanidhi | DMK working president MK Stalin tweets to cadre, asks them to follow the footsteps of Karunanidhi who is known to be a fighter and who has overcome several obstacles in his life.
Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri arrives at Gopalapuram to meet his father M. Karunanidhi, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection and being given hospital level treatment at home.
Stalin, Azhagiri With Karunanidhi, Kanimozhi to Arrive Soon | Ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi's son Stalin visited him last night and crowds gathered outside his Gopalapuram residence. Kalaignar's second son Azhagiri has also arrived to meet his father. Karunanidhi’s daughter M Kanimozhi is also flying from Delhi and is expected to reach soon.
Jul 27, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, Twitterati wish for Karunanidhi's better health.
BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan Inquires Karunanidhi's Health | About BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan arrives at DMK president M Karunanidhi's residence to inquire about his health. "Praying to God for Kalaignar's speedy recovery," Soundararajan says after visiting Gopalapuram. Vaiko says Stalin told him that "Kalaignar is fine and healthy".
Jul 27, 2018 11:53 am (IST)
Actor Radha Ravi Says 'Iron Man' Karunanidhi Will Be Back to Serve Tamilians | Local media reported that veteran actor Radha Ravi said that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi is an "iron man" and will soon be back to serve the people of the Tamil Nadu.
திமுக தலைவர் கருணாநிதி விரைவில் குணமடைவார் என மருத்துவர்கள் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
கருணாநிதி விரைவில் பூரண நலம் பெற வேண்டும் என இறைவனை வேண்டுகிறேன்
கருணாநிதி இரும்பு மனிதர், அவர் மீண்டும் தமிழ் சேவையாற்ற வருவார்.
RECAP on Karunanidhi's 'Popularity' in Tamil Nadu: When Rajinikanth met Kalaignar After Entering Politics | DMK working president MK Stalin had said in January that Tamil Nadu was the cradle of the Dravidian movement, where there was no place for spiritual politics as enunciated by top star Rajinikanth. He made the remark just after the top star called on his father and DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his residence in Chennai, days after announcing his entry into politics. "Let me tell you this is the land of Periyar Anna (Dravidar Kazhagam founder EV Ramasamy Periyar) and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi)... such efforts in the past have ended in a fiasco." Announcing his political debut on December 31 last year, Rajinikanth batted for honesty in politics and good governance. He said "everything needs to be changed" and declared that "spiritual politics" needs to be ushered in, sans shades of any caste or religion with transparency.
Jul 27, 2018 11:24 am (IST)
Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also wishes good health for DMK chief Karunanidhi.
I wish good health n a long life to DMK chief, Sh. #Karunanidhi ji. May his health recover soon.
S Ve Shekar and Dayanidhi Maran at 94-year-old Karunanidhi's Residence | Actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader S Ve Shekar and former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran visit 94-year-old ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Friday.
Jul 27, 2018 11:15 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets saying that he spoke to DMK working president M K Stalin and DMK leader Kanimozhi to inquire about Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Karunanidhi's health and offered them assistance. "I pray for his quick recovery and good health," PM Modi said.
Hari Prabhakaran, an associate of O Panneerselvam who was sacked in May from the AIADMK, posted a picture of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders at M Karunanidhi's residence on Thursday. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said they had come to the DMK president’s house out of political decency. “When Amma (Jayalalithaa) was hospitalised, they (Stalin and other DMK leaders) had visited her,” he added.
Kamal Haasan Arrives at Karunanidhi's Residence to Inquire About His Health | Kamal Haasan, who had received an offer from Mr Karunanidhi to join politics back in 1993, also arrived at Karunanidhi's to inquire about his health. Thirumavalavan of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and former union minister GK Vasan, who broke away from the Congress to revive the Tamil Manila Congress two years ago, also visited the DMK patriarch.
Jul 27, 2018 10:53 am (IST)
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Secretary-General Vaiko arrives at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi residence.
Jul 27, 2018 10:50 am (IST)
On Thursday evening, Kauvery Hospital issued a press release saying there was a “slight decline” in the health of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi due to age-related ailments. He is currently being treated for fever due to a urinary tract infection and is being administered antibiotics.
Karunanidhi Known For His 'Tireless' Work | Hailing Karunanidhi for his 'tireless' work in steering the party for half a century, he listed the welfare initiatives launched by his father during his five terms as chief minister. Karunanidhi worked "without any respite" all his life, Stalin said, adding that "time has given some rest," a reference to his age-related health issues. The party was confident that "time and medical science," will fulfil the party workers' yearning to hear his 'magnetic' voice again, he said. Karunanidhi has been not keeping well since October 2016 and days ago he had underwent a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, provided to help breathing. On Wednesday, Stalin had said Karunanidhi was suffering from fever and doctors were providing medication as he assured there was nothing to worry about his health.
Jul 27, 2018 10:26 am (IST)
Hospital Advises Restriction on Visitors | The hospital said considering his medical condition, the team has strongly advised restriction of visitors. Earlier, in a letter to party workers, Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president M K Stalin said, "Let us celebrate the golden jubilee of our leader assuming office as party chief." "Our beloved" leader shouldered the responsibility of heading the party as its president on July 27, 1969 after the death of DMK founder-leader C N Annadurai, Stalin said.
Jul 27, 2018 10:24 am (IST)
AIADMK Rushes to Karunanidhi's Residence | An All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and actor-turned-politician called on him at his residence. Panneerselvam and his cabinet colleague D Jayakumar said Karunanidhi was "doing well." "Karunanidhi will return in good health soon," Jayakumar told reporters. Jayakumar said it was political decency for the ruling party to visit Karunanidhi's residence, adding that a DMK delegation visited the Apollo hospitals here when former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was undergoing treatment in 2016. The AIADMK delegation, which included ministers S P Velumani and P Thangamani, held discussions with Karunanidhi's son and working president M K Stalin. Senior DMK leaders, including Duraimurugan and TR Baalu, were present during the meeting.
Jul 27, 2018 10:23 am (IST)
DMK President M Karunanidhi's Health Declines | Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi is facing a "slight decline" in his health, a hospital bulletin said on Thursday evening and he is being monitored and treated round-the-clock at his Gopalapuram house by a team of doctors and nursing professionals from the Kauvery Hospital. "There has been a slight decline in the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi due to age related ailments," a bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said. The 94-year-old leader is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.