Karunanidhi Health Updates LIVE: DMK Workers Throng Outside Former CM's House

Jul 27, 2018 10:27 am (IST)

Karunanidhi Known For His 'Tireless' Work | Hailing Karunanidhi for his 'tireless' work in steering the party for half a century, he listed the welfare initiatives launched by his father during his five terms as chief minister. Karunanidhi worked "without any respite" all his life, Stalin said, adding that "time has given some rest," a reference to his age-related health issues. The party was confident that "time and medical science," will fulfil the party workers' yearning to hear his 'magnetic' voice again, he said. Karunanidhi has been not keeping well since October 2016 and days ago he had underwent a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, provided to help breathing. On Wednesday, Stalin had said Karunanidhi was suffering from fever and doctors were providing medication as he assured there was nothing to worry about his health.