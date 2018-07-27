Karunanidhi Health Updates LIVE: DMK Workers Throng Outside Former CM's House

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, according to a health bulletin issued by Kauvery hospital on Thursday. According to the statement, there was a slight decline Karunanidhi’s health condition and he was being monitored round the clock by a team of medical experts at his residence. An AIADMK delegation, led by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, met the 94-year-old at his residence a day earlier, following which his cabinet colleague D Jayakumar informed media that Karunanidhi was "doing well." Kamal Haasan was also among the opposition leaders, who visited former CM's residence.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Jul 27, 2018 11:07 am (IST)
Hari Prabhakaran, an associate of O Panneerselvam who was sacked in May from the AIADMK, posted a picture of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders at M Karunanidhi's residence on Thursday. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said they had come to the DMK president’s house out of political decency. “When Amma (Jayalalithaa) was hospitalised, they (Stalin and other DMK leaders) had visited her,” he added.
Wow, this is the first time where senior AIADMK leaders are at @kalaignar89 's Gopalapuram residence!
Kamal Haasan Arrives at Karunanidhi's Residence to Inquire About His Health | Kamal Haasan, who had received an offer from Mr Karunanidhi to join politics back in 1993, also arrived at Karunanidhi's to inquire about his health. Thirumavalavan of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and former union minister GK Vasan, who broke away from the Congress to revive the Tamil Manila Congress two years ago, also visited the DMK patriarch.
Jul 27, 2018 10:53 am (IST)
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Secretary-General Vaiko arrives at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi residence.
Jul 27, 2018 10:50 am (IST)
On Thursday evening, Kauvery Hospital issued a press release saying there was a “slight decline” in the health of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi due to age-related ailments. He is currently being treated for fever due to a urinary tract infection and is being administered antibiotics.
Karunanidhi Known For His 'Tireless' Work | Hailing Karunanidhi for his 'tireless' work in steering the party for half a century, he listed the welfare initiatives launched by his father during his five terms as chief minister. Karunanidhi worked "without any respite" all his life, Stalin said, adding that "time has given some rest," a reference to his age-related health issues. The party was confident that "time and medical science," will fulfil the party workers' yearning to hear his 'magnetic' voice again, he said. Karunanidhi has been not keeping well since October 2016 and days ago he had underwent a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, provided to help breathing. On Wednesday, Stalin had said Karunanidhi was suffering from fever and doctors were providing medication as he assured there was nothing to worry about his health.
Jul 27, 2018 10:26 am (IST)
Hospital Advises Restriction of Visitors | The hospital said considering his medical condition, the team has strongly advised restriction of visitors. Earlier, in a letter to party workers, Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president M K Stalin said, "Let us celebrate the golden jubilee of our leader assuming office as party chief." "Our beloved" leader shouldered the responsibility of heading the party as its president on July 27, 1969 after the death of DMK founder-leader C N Annadurai, Stalin said.
Jul 27, 2018 10:24 am (IST)
AIADMK Rushes to Karunanidhi's Residence | An All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and actor-turned-politician called on him at his residence. Panneerselvam and his cabinet colleague D Jayakumar said Karunanidhi was "doing well." "Karunanidhi will return in good health soon," Jayakumar told reporters. Jayakumar said it was political decency for the ruling party to visit Karunanidhi's residence, adding that a DMK delegation visited the Apollo hospitals here when former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was undergoing treatment in 2016. The AIADMK delegation, which included ministers S P Velumani and P Thangamani, held discussions with Karunanidhi's son and working president M K Stalin. Senior DMK leaders, including Duraimurugan and TR Baalu, were present during the meeting.
Jul 27, 2018 10:23 am (IST)
DMK President M Karunanidhi's Health Declines | Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi is facing a "slight decline" in his health, a hospital bulletin said on Thursday evening and he is being monitored and treated round-the-clock at his Gopalapuram house by a team of doctors and nursing professionals from the Kauvery Hospital. "There has been a slight decline in the health of DMK president M Karunanidhi due to age related ailments," a bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said. The 94-year-old leader is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.