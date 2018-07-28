English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karunanidhi Hospitalised After Dip in Blood Pressure; DMK Chief Out of Danger, Says A Raja
Karunanidhi, 94, was admitted to Kauvery Hospital around 1:30 am. The hospital later issued a statement saying that his blood pressure has been 'stabilised with medical management'.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Chennai: DMK president M Karunanidhi, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, was shifted to a private hospital from his residence in Chennai early on Friday, the party said.
Karunanidhi, 94, was admitted to Kauvery Hospital around 1:30 am. The hospital later issued a statement saying that his blood pressure has been 'stabilised with medical management'. Several DMK leaders, including party working chief and Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin, visited him at his residence in Gopalapuram area before he was taken to the private hospital.
Among the visitors was Karunanidhi's estranged son and former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M K Alagiri, who was expelled from the party by the DMK chief in January 2014 after a prolonged struggle for power with his younger brother Stalin.
DMK leader MK Alagiri visits the residence of his father, M Karunanidhi, to inquire about his health at Gopalapuram in Chennai on Friday. (PTI)
Hours before he was moved to the hospital, Stalin said the former Tamil Nadu chief minister's health was improving. On Wednesday, he had assured people that there was nothing to worry about his father's health.
DMK's east district unit in-charge A Raja said, "Karunanidhi has been admitted in hospital due to sudden drop in BP. Now he is out of danger."
Security was tightened at the former Tamil Nadu chief minister's Gopalapuram residence as DMK cadres kept pouring in there.
Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi arrives at her father's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. (PTI)
For the past two years, the DMK president has not been making any public appearance owing to his ill-health, but he still holds the top post in the Dravidian party. Karunanidhi has not been keeping well since October 2016. A few days ago, he underwent a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube to help him in breathing.
Karunanidhi, who is addressed as 'Kalaignar' (artiste) by his supporters, followers and some politicians, entered his 50th year as party chief on Friday.
(With PTI input)
-
Photogallery
