On the day his journey as the flag-bearer of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) entered its fiftieth year, 94-year-old M Karunanidhi’s health improved after taking a slight decline on Thursday night.Karunanidhi’s deteriorating health had triggered panic across Tamil Nadu on Thursday night when several politicians started making a beeline to his residence in Gopalapuram.On Wednesday, Stalin had said Karunanidhi was suffering from fever and doctors were providing medication.On Friday, Kauvery hospital doctors kept the former Tamil Nadu chief minister under 'round the clock' observation. He was treated for fever caused by urinary tract infection.Political leaders, who visited the 94-year-old leader, said Karunanidhi is "doing well".Politicians cutting across party lines trickled down at Karunanidhi’s residence on Friday while several others, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished for his speedy recovery."Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 (sic)," he tweeted.An AIADMK delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, too, called on ailing Karunanidhi at his residence. Panneerselvam and his cabinet colleague D Jayakumar said Karunanidhi was "doing well."Security has been beefed up at the residence.MDMK chief Vaiko, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan visited the residence of Karunanidhi and enquired about his health from his family members and the DMK working president M K Stalin.Visitors are not allowed to meet the ailing leader.After visiting Karunanidhi's residence, Vaiko told reporters, "Such fever after a tracheostomy procedure is usual. Stalin told me that he is fine. I am confident that he will bounce back with the same magnetic voice."Karunanidhi has been not keeping well since October 2016, and some days ago he had undergone a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, provided to help in breathing.Stalin on Friday described his father as an “unshakeable force”. Stalin, the party's working president, took to Twitter to pay tributes to his father, who has been at the party's helm for the last five decades, since the death of its founder and former chief minister CN Annadurai in 1969.For the past two years, the DMK president has not been making any public appearance owing to ill-health, but he still holds the top post in the Dravidian party.