Karvir Election Results 2019 Live Updates (करवीर): Narake Chandrdeep Shashikant of Shiv Sena Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

275. Karvir (करवीर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,03,822 eligible electors, of which 1,58,816 were male, 1,45,002 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 645 service voters had also registered to vote.

Karvir Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS -- -- Narake Chandrdeep Shashikant LEADING INC -- -- P.n. Patil Sadolikar NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Mane Arvind Bhiva BMKP -- -- Gorakh Kamble Panorekar BSP -- -- Bajrang Krushna Patil VBA -- -- Dr. Ananda Dadu Gurav SBP -- -- Dr. Chavan Pragati Ravindra BLRP -- -- Adv. Manik Babu Shinde

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,89,489 eligible electors, of which 1,52,515 were male, 1,36,972 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 645 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,58,387.

Karvir has an elector sex ratio of 913.02.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Narke Chandradip Shashikant of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 710 votes which was 0.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 44.22% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Narake Chandradip Shashikant of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5624 votes which was 2.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 44.43% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 275. Karvir Assembly segment of Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency. Kolhapur Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 83.93%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 84.36%, while it was 83.82 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.43%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 275. Karvir constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 348.

Extent: 275. Karvir constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra: Gagan Bavda Tehsil, Panhala Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Bajar Bhogaon, Kale, 3. Karvir Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Kuditre, Nigave Dumala, Haladi, Beed, Sangarul.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Karvir is: 16.6392 74.0419.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Karvir results.

