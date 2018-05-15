GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karwar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Roopali Santosh Naik Wins

Live election result of 77 Karwar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Karwar MLA.

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:47 PM IST
Karwar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Uttara Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,16,244 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,07,343 are male, 1,08,673 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.05 and the approximate literacy rate is 88%
Live Status BJP Roopali Santosh Naik Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP6033937.69%Roopali Santosh Naik
JD(S)4627528.90%Anand Vasant Asnotikar
INC4507128.15%Satish Krishna Sail
NCP37512.34%Madhav Babu Nayak
NOTA23591.47%Nota
RJSBP16171.01%Kundabai Parulekar
IND6860.43%Kishore Jagannath Sawant

IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 35,880 votes (24.67%) securing 55.51% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 70.7%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,709 votes (16.96%) registering 40.86% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73%.

Check the table below for Karwar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

