Karwar Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Roopali Santosh Naik Wins

Live Status BJP Roopali Santosh Naik Won

Karwar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Uttara Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,16,244 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,07,343 are male, 1,08,673 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.05 and the approximate literacy rate is 88%IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 35,880 votes (24.67%) securing 55.51% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 70.7%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,709 votes (16.96%) registering 40.86% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73%.