Kasaragod Election Result 2021 Live Updates: N A Nellikkunnu of IUML Party Leading

2. Kasaragod (कासरगोड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kasaragod district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kasaragod is part of 1. Kasaragod Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,01,812 eligible electors, of which 1,00,578 were male, 1,01,233 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kasaragod in 2021 is 1007.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,88,906 eligible electors, of which 94,252 were male, 94,654 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,289 eligible electors, of which 80,247 were male, 79,042 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kasaragod in 2016 was 58. In 2011, there were 38.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, N A Nellikkunnu of IUML won in this seat by defeating Ravisha Thantri Kuntar of BJP by a margin of 8,607 votes which was 5.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 44.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, N.A.Nellikkunnu of MUL won in this seat defeating Jayalakshmi N Bhat of BJP by a margin of 9,738 votes which was 8.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 45.35% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 2. Kasaragod Assembly segment of Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kasaragod Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kasaragod are: N A Nellikkunnu (IUML), Vijaya K P (BSP), Adv K Shreekanth (BJP), Ranjith Raj M (ADHRMP), M A Latheef (INL), Nishanth Kumar I B (IND), Sudhakaran K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.87%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.64%, while it was 73.5% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 2. Kasaragod constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 147. In 2011 there were 140 polling stations.

EXTENT:

2. Kasaragod constituency comprises of the following areas of Kasaragod district of Kerala: Kasaragod Municipality and Badiadka, Bellur, Chengala, Karadka, Kumbadaje, Madhur and Mogral Puthur Panchayats in Kasaragod Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kasaragod.

The total area covered by Kasaragod is 278 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kasaragod is: 12°33’02.5"N 75°02’20.8"E.

