Kasaragod Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Kasaragod is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.35% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.93%. The estimated literacy level of Kasaragod is 91.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P Karunakaran of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,921 votes which was 0.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 39.52% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, P Karunakaran of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 64,427 votes which was 7.60% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 45.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.15% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kasaragod was: P Karunakaran (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,95,047 men, 6,48,683 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kasaragod is: 12.502 74.99Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कासरगोड, केरल (Hindi); কাসারগোড, কেরল (Bengali); कासरगोड, केरळ (Marathi); કસારાગોડ, કેરલા (Gujarati); கசராகாட், கேரளா (Tamil); కాసర్ గోడ్, కేరళ (Telugu); ಕಾಸರಗೋಡ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); കാസർകോട്, കേരള (Malayalam).