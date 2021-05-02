Kasba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

149. Kasba (कस्बा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kasba is part of 23. Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,06,188 eligible electors, of which 1,55,003 were male, 1,51,181 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kasba in 2021 is 975.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,67,233 eligible electors, of which 1,37,306 were male, 1,29,926 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,955 eligible electors, of which 1,17,425 were male, 1,07,530 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kasba in 2016 was 55. In 2011, there were 27.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ahmed Javed Khan-Ë&Quot; of TMC won in this seat by defeating Shatarup Ghosh of CPIM by a margin of 11,884 votes which was 6.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.52% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ahmed Javed Khan of TMC won in this seat defeating Shatarup Ghosh of CPIM by a margin of 19,889 votes which was 11.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.81% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 149. Kasba Assembly segment of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kasba are: Ahmed Javed Khan (TMC), Dr Indranil Khan (BJP), Shatarup Ghosh (CPIM), Shampa Sarkar (SUCOIC), Arunansu Kumar Sarkar (IND), Goutam Das (IND), Indranil Mitra (IND), Tushan Mukherjee (IND), Umesh Kr Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.61%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.79%, while it was 77.45% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 420 polling stations in 149. Kasba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 283. In 2011 there were 269 polling stations.

Extent:

149. Kasba constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos. 66, 67, 91, 92, 107 and 108 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Kasba is 25 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kasba is: 22°31’03.0"N 88°23’55.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kasba results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam