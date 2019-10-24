Kasba Peth Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कसबा पेठ): Mukta Shailesh Tilak of BJP Leads

215. Kasba Peth (कसबा पेठ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Kasba Peth Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Navnath Genubhau Randive IND -- -- Rajesh Sidram Jannu SBP -- -- Tausif Aabbas Shaikh IND -- -- Yuvraj Bhujbal IND -- -- Naik Swapnil Arun BJP -- -- Mukta Shailesh Tilak LEADING MNS -- -- Ajay Shinde IND -- -- Altaf Karim Shaikh INC -- -- Aravind Shinde IND -- -- Dhanwade Vishal Gorakh NOTA -- -- Nota

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,90,484 eligible electors, of which 1,44,034 were male, 1,46,446 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 42 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,75,138 eligible electors, of which 1,37,294 were male, 1,37,841 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 42 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,17,093.

Kasba Peth has an elector sex ratio of 1016.75.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bapat Girish Bhalchandra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 42272 votes which was 24.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.44% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Girish Bapat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 8162 votes which was 5.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.33% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 215. Kasba Peth Assembly segment of Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Pune Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 36.08%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.57%, while it was 49.08 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -25.49%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 279 polling stations in 215. Kasba Peth constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 279.

Extent: 215. Kasba Peth constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Pune Municipal Corporation(Part) - Ward No. 41, 76, 78, 81 to 82, 91 to 94, 103, 105 to 118, 120 to 124.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kasba Peth is: 18.5251 73.8669.

