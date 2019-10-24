Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Kasba Peth Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कसबा पेठ): Mukta Shailesh Tilak of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kasba Peth (कसबा पेठ) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Mukta Shailesh Tilak
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Kasba Peth Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कसबा पेठ): Mukta Shailesh Tilak of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kasba Peth (कसबा पेठ) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

215. Kasba Peth (कसबा पेठ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Kasba Peth Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Navnath Genubhau Randive
IND
--
--
Rajesh Sidram Jannu
SBP
--
--
Tausif Aabbas Shaikh
IND
--
--
Yuvraj Bhujbal
IND
--
--
Naik Swapnil Arun
BJP
--
--
Mukta Shailesh Tilak
MNS
--
--
Ajay Shinde
IND
--
--
Altaf Karim Shaikh
INC
--
--
Aravind Shinde
IND
--
--
Dhanwade Vishal Gorakh
NOTA
--
--
Nota

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,90,484 eligible electors, of which 1,44,034 were male, 1,46,446 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 42 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,75,138 eligible electors, of which 1,37,294 were male, 1,37,841 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 42 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,17,093.

Kasba Peth has an elector sex ratio of 1016.75.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bapat Girish Bhalchandra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 42272 votes which was 24.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.44% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Girish Bapat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 8162 votes which was 5.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.33% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 215. Kasba Peth Assembly segment of Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Pune Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 36.08%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.57%, while it was 49.08 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -25.49%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 279 polling stations in 215. Kasba Peth constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 279.

Extent: 215. Kasba Peth constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Pune Municipal Corporation(Part) - Ward No. 41, 76, 78, 81 to 82, 91 to 94, 103, 105 to 118, 120 to 124.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kasba Peth is: 18.5251 73.8669.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kasba Peth results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram