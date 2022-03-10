Kasganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Kasganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Avdhesh (IJP), Indrapal (RSUPP), Devendra Singh (BJP), Mohd. Arif (BSP), Kuldeep Kumar (INC), Man Pal Singh (SP), Prabhoo Dayal Rajpoot (ASPKR), Manpal (AAP), Rubi (BJMP), Narendra Kumar (IND), Prem Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.11%, which is 1.43% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Devendra Singh Rajput of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kasganj results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.100 Kasganj (कासगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Kasganj is part of Etah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.02%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 320407 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,73,140 were male and 1,47,255 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kasganj in 2019 was: 850 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,66,434 eligible electors, of which 1,87,972 were male,1,57,733 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,20,619 eligible electors, of which 1,75,732 were male, 1,44,875 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kasganj in 2017 was 246. In 2012, there were 253 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Devendra Singh Rajput of BJP won in this seat defeating Hasrat Ullah Shervani of SP by a margin of 52,030 which was 23.64% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Man Pal Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Hasrat Ullah Sherwani of BSP by a margin of 10,179 votes which was 5.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 25.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 100 Kasganj Assembly segment of the 22. Etah Lok Sabha constituency. Rajveer Singh (Raju Bhaiya) of BJP won the Etah Parliament seat defeating Ku. Devendra Singh Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Etah Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Kasganj are: Avdhesh (IJP), Indrapal (RSUPP), Devendra Singh (BJP), Mohd. Arif (BSP), Kuldeep Kumar (INC), Man Pal Singh (SP), Prabhoo Dayal Rajpoot (ASPKR), Manpal (AAP), Rubi (BJMP), Narendra Kumar (IND), Prem Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.11%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.68%, while it was 59.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kasganj went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.100 Kasganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 384. In 2012, there were 343 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.100 Kasganj comprises of the following areas of Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Nameni, 2 Bilram, 3 Soron, Soron MB, Kasganj Municipal Board and Bilram Nagar Panchayat of 1 Kasganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kasganj constituency, which are: Chharra, Atrauli, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Amanpur, Marhara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kasganj is approximately 587 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kasganj is: 27°52’31.1"N 78°38’42.4"E.

