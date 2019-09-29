Kashi is PM Modi's 'Karmabhoomi', Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Varanasi is identified by its Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the ancient city is also the 'Karmabhoomi' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath said this during the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Arogya Mandir, run by Nayati Healthcare. He said Kashi (now Varanasi) is the PM's 'karmabhoomi' (place where one is destined to work). Modi represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha.

The chief minister also extended his greetings to the people on Navratri, which began on Sunday.

He said the Arogya Mandir will provide immediate healthcare facilities and emergency services to the devotees coming to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and also to the local people.

During the programme, he dedicated incense sticks manufactured by ITC, using flowers offered in the temple, to the deities and said this initiative employs women of Chandauli and is inspiring them to become self-dependent.

The chairperson of Nayati Healthcare, Niira Radia, said, besides OPD, the 'Arogya' centre is equipped with trained first emergency response teams of doctors and paramedics and it also has equipment to handle any kind of medical exigencies and environmental injury.

Vishal Singh, CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust said every month millions of people visit the historic temple and a dedicated medical facility on its premises was the "need of the hour".

Neelkanth Tiwari, Minister of State (independent charge), Ravindra Jaiswal, UP minister for stamp and registration, Varanasi Mayor Mridula Jaiswal, Nayati Healthcare Director Karuna Menon, were among others present on the occasion.

