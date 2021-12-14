Kashi Vishwanath, Ram Temple, and Sarnath: How BJP CMs Will Wrap Up Varanasi Visit

Led by BJP national president JP Nadda, Chief Ministers and deputy Chief Ministers of all party-ruled states will wrap up the last leg of their stay in Varanasi by offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The dignitaries, accompanied by their spouses, were in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. They are also expected to offer prayers at the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning.

The temples and places on BJP leaders’ itinerary assume political significance with Assembly elections due in months in the state.

BJP’s top leadership is expected to visit Sarnath on Tuesday, which has a significant Buddhist population, following a meeting with PM Modi. All the party CMs and deputy CMs will also visit Sahanshapur, where they will be given a presentation on ‘Gau Sewa’ and organic farming. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Smriti Park is also on the tour map of the BJP leaders, followed by a visit later in the evening to the DS Research Centre which works with cancer patients.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other top BJP leaders, the inauguration ceremonies were also attended by a large contingent of saints and seers from across India. Inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex, the PM had lauded the civilisational heritage of Varanasi, and said many sultanates rose and collapsed but “Benaras” remained.

“Invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History is witness to Aurangzeb’s atrocities, his terror. He tried to change civilisation by the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. Here if an (Mughal Emperor) Aurangzeb comes, a (Maratha warrior) Shivaji also rises," Modi said. “If a Salar Masud marches ahead, warriors like Raja Suhaldev make him realise the power of our unity," he added.

Modi said the whole new complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building, but a symbol of the “Sanatan culture" of India. The temple area here, which was only 3000 square feet, has now spread to about five lakh square feet, Modi said.

Now 50,000-75,000 devotees can come to the temple premises, he said. He said “new history" was being created and “we are fortunate to have witnessed it".

