Kashipur-Belgachia Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Kashipur-Belgachia Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

168. Kashipur-Belgachia (काशीपुर-बेलगछिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Kolkata district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kashipur-Belgachia is part of 24. Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,23,702 eligible electors, of which 1,17,457 were male, 1,06,244 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kashipur-Belgachia in 2021 is 905.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,21,148 eligible electors, of which 1,17,942 were male, 1,03,205 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,566 eligible electors, of which 1,15,237 were male, 95,329 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kashipur-Belgachia in 2016 was 22. In 2011, there were 12.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mala Saha of TMC won in this seat by defeating Kaninika Bose (Ghosh) of CPIM by a margin of 25,810 votes which was 18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mala Saha of TMC won in this seat defeating Kaninika Ghosh (Bose) of CPIM by a margin of 40,284 votes which was 28.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 61.68% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 168. Kashipur-Belgachia Assembly segment of Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kashipur-Belgachia are: Atin Ghosh (TMC), Pratip Dasgupta (CPIM), Shio Kumar Khatik (BSP), Sibaji Sinha Roy (BJP), Kush Mahali (IND), Md Shakil (IND), Rajesh Kumar Das (IND), Shree Narayan Tandon (IND), Tapas Ghosh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.59%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 64.85%, while it was 67.32% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 302 polling stations in 168. Kashipur-Belgachia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 285. In 2011 there were 245 polling stations.

Extent:

168. Kashipur-Belgachia constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolkata district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-1to 6 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Kolkata.

The total area covered by Kashipur-Belgachia is 9 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kashipur-Belgachia is: 22°36’56.2"N 88°22’47.3"E.

