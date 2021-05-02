Kashipur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

244. Kashipur (काशीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purulia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kashipur is part of 35. Purulia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.38%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,38,453 eligible electors, of which 1,19,716 were male, 1,18,737 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kashipur in 2021 is 992.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,16,953 eligible electors, of which 1,10,679 were male, 1,06,274 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,342 eligible electors, of which 97,827 were male, 90,515 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kashipur in 2016 was 182. In 2011, there were 107.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Swapan Kumar Beltharia of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sudin Kisku of CPIM by a margin of 19,578 votes which was 10.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.71% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Swapan Kumar Belthariya of TMC won in this seat defeating Subhas Chandra Mahata of CPIM by a margin of 3,721 votes which was 2.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.73% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 244. Kashipur Assembly segment of Purulia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Purulia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purulia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kashipur are: Kamalakanta Hansda (BJP), Mallika Mahata (CPIM), Swapan Kumar Beltharia (TMC), Dipak Kumar Mahato (SUCOIC), Narendra Nath Mahata (AMB)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.83%, while it was 82.5% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 338 polling stations in 244. Kashipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 272. In 2011 there were 237 polling stations.

EXTENT:

244. Kashipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Purulia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kashipur, 2. Hura, Jabarrah, Kalabani, Keshargarh, Ladhurka, Lakhanpur and Rakhera Bishpuri GPs of CDB Hura. It shares an inter-state border with Purulia.

The total area covered by Kashipur is 698 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kashipur is: 23°22’55.2"N 86°40’35.0"E.

