Kashipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Manoj Kumar Dobariyal (UKD), Deepak Bali (AAP), Gagan Singh Kamboj (BSP), Trilok Singh Cheema (BJP), Narendra Chand Singh (INC), Baljinder Singh (SP), Shameem Jahan (RLD), Ashok Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.5%, which is -6.01% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Harbhajan Singh Cheema of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kashipur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.63 Kashipur (काशीपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Kashipur is part of the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.56% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.75%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.1%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,76,740 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 91,365 were male and 85,367 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kashipur in 2022 is: 934 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,51,069 eligible electors, of which 79,539 were male,71,530 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,17,999 eligible electors, of which 63,162 were male, 54,837 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kashipur in 2017 was 257. In 2012, there were 199 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Harbhajan Singh Cheema of BJP won in this seat defeating Manoj Joshi of INC by a margin of 20,114 which was 19.17% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.8% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Harbhajan Singh Cheema of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Manoj Joshi of INC by a margin of 2,382 votes which was 2.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 63 Kashipur Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.51%, while it was 69.46% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kashipur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.63 Kashipur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 172. In 2012, there were 154 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.63 Kashipur comprises of the following areas of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 3-Painga, 6-Khokhratal, 7-Banskhera, 8-Basai of 2-Painga KC, Panchayats 10-Maheshpura, 11-Dhanori Patti, 12-Gopipura, 13-Gangapur Gonsai, 14-Manpur of 3 Kashipur KC, Kashipur Municipal Board and Ramnagar Forest Range of 4-Kashipur Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Kashipur constituency, which are: Jaspur, Ramnagar, Bajpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Kashipur is approximately 133 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kashipur is: 29°12’18.4"N 78°57’41.0"E.

Assembly Elections Live Updates here.