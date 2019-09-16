Kashmir has been Made 'Prison', Will Visit Farooq Abdullah, Says MDMD Leader Vaiko
The counsel submitted in the top court that the Kashmir leader, a friend of Vaiko for about 40 years, was invited to a party conference and he too had agreed to participate.
File photo of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.
Chennai: Kashmir has been made a prison, MDMK chief Vaiko alleged on Monday and said he would visit National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, now under detention, in Srinagar at an appropriate time.
Hours after the Supreme Court posted Vaiko's plea seeking to produce Abdullah before court for hearing on September 30, the MDMK chief told reporters here that his
counsel Ajmal Khan had put forward "wonderful and unassailable evidences," before the top court.
To a question, Vaiko alleged, "Kashmir has been made a prison. Kashmiri people should first breathe the air of freedom. That is the first goal. I will visit Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar at an appropriate time."
On his plea in the top court, he said, "I expect that justice will be done in the Supreme Court."
Abdullah, however, could not be contacted and his whereabouts not known, Vaiko said, quoting his counsel as informing the Supreme Court.
Earlier in the day, the apex court sought a response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Vaiko's plea, seeking to produce Abdullah before the court,
Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), which enables authorities to detain any individual for two years without trial.
Last month, Vaiko had alleged that the Centre had entangled India in "quicksand" by revoking the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.
He had claimed that Kashmir would not be a part of India when the country celebrates the centenary of its independence.
