Kashmir Police Force Traders To End Strike, Open Shops On 2nd Anniversary of Article 370 Abrogation

Shopkeepers and passers-by in the main city centre of Srinagar accused the police of breaking locks and hauling phones at them to open their shops on August 5, the day that marks the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. They said the forced measure was a follow-up to police warning to keep shops open and not to carry on strike over the last few days.

The government in Kashmir seemed to be in no mood to allow anyone to spoil "celebrations" of doing away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir two years ago, the shopkeepers added.

The forced opening of market squares in Residency Road, Regal Chowk and Ghantaghar corresponded with police officials calling the traders to lift the shutters immediately, witnesses told News 18.

“Three shops had their locks broken. Men in civvies used crowbars and rods to break locks. They were accompanied by cops," a pedestrian who put a mask before speaking to a television channel said angrily.

He did not give his name or occupation to reporters who had converged to the spot to cover the incident but showed his disgust over the police action.

A shopkeeper said he was called over phone to come within minutes to throw his shop open. "I rushed to the square and here am I," he said, sounding angry.

His neighbouring shopkeeper showed a broken lock lying on a ledge of his shop, looking partly surprised and shocked. “Tell me where does this happen?" he asked.

The shopkeepers said police officials had been calling the traders association leaders of the Lal Chowk area in last few days, warning them to keep markets open and not observe shutdown or strike on August 5, the day Centre had ended Article 370 two years ago.

But despite the order, major markets in Srinagar chose to remain shut. Even the Lal Chowk markets remained shuttered in the morning but opened gradually when police teams started to make rounds. “Not only officers from the local thanas but top officials made rounds to see their directive was complied with," said a shopkeeper.

The police action in Lal Chowk was caught on camera and many reporters and passersby posted vidoes on social media platforms. One viral video showed a middle rung police officer instructing shopkeepers to open the shops. In another video, he was directing his subordinates to get a blade.

A few panicked shopkeepers told News 18 that they were in no mood to work today but were forced to after they were called up on phones. “I was thinking of taking kids out for a drive but my bad luck. Had to stall the programme," he said, adding "I was anticipating there won’t be many buyers today because of the tension on the anniversary of repeal of two articles.

A reporter who writes for an international publication and was one of the first to reach the spot said initially cops told them to “turn off their cameras and not to report” the incident.

He said he saw locks of many shops being broken by the police and shopkeepers forced to open shops.

“When I confronted the cops on what was going on, he was told by an officer that they were providing security to the shopping arcade."

"But I was surprised to see them use blades and rods,” he said.

Senior police officers refused to comment but an officer told “they were carrying orders from the top."

“We are there to help people and see things run normally, without fear or threat," the officer said.

No separatist or mainstream party has given a strike call though Valley political parties had called to mark August 5 as a “black day in the history of Jammu of Kashmir."

The Gupkar Alliance - a conglomerate of six unionist parties - had ridiculed BJP claim of a naya Kashmir as a ‘hoax’. Other parties has hit out at government saying on August 5, 2019 Jammu and Kashmir was pushed back to dark ages and an assault was perpetuated on its history, constitution and identity.

Meanwhile, partial traffic plied in Srinagar in the morning which picked up by the afternoon. There were lot of rallies taken out in the Valley and Jammu region.

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti led a protest march not far away from the shops calling for an end to the ‘repressive’ measures adopted by goverment.

She reiterated that poliitical prisoners should be released forthwith and dialogue process should be strengthened.

Two Congress workers were detained in Kishtwar for carrying out a protest against the repeal of Article 370 while a few more rallies were taken in Jammu were stopped.

The BJP supporters, however, held rallies across many districts of Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the anniversary. In Srinagar, they danced to the tunes of popular Bollywood numbers besides cutting a mega cake. At many places, they sang the national anthem.

