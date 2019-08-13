Kashmir Will Not be Part of India, Says MDMK Chief Vaiko

Chennai: Alleging that the Centre had entangled India in "quick sand" by revoking special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, MDMK general secretary Vaiko has said "Kashmir will not be a part" of the country when the centenary of its independence is celebrated.

Vaiko, known for his abrasive remarks on several issues, made the dramatic assertion while reacting to a question from reporters here on Monday on film star Rajinikanth lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for junking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir will not be a part of India. During the centenary celebrations of India's independence, history is going to be written that Kashmir will not be a part of India; they (BJP-led Central government) have entangled India in quick sand," he said.

Vaiko, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, prefaced his response saying he has attacked "30 per cent Congress and 70 per cent BJP on the Kashmir issue."

He was asked for his reaction to Rajinikanth hailing the government's move in Kashmir and likening Modi and Shah duo as Lord Krishna and Arjuna.

On August 5, Vaiko had opposed in the Rajya Sabha the bill to bifurcate Jammu on Kashmir into two union territories and the resolution for removing special status under Art 370 but also attacked the Congress on its handling of the issue while it was in power.

Asserting that the bill should be rejected lock stock and barrel, the MDMK leader has said in the Upper House that he feared that scrapping of A370 would lead to Kashmir becoming like "Kosovo, South Sudan and East Taimur" in future.

